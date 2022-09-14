Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO