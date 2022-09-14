ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Portion of M-72 closed due to gas leak

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- M-72 will be shut down between M-22 and Gray Road due to a gas leak. Grand Traverse County 911 suggests Bugai Road to Grandview Road or Gray Road to Cedar Run Road to North Long Lake Road as alternate routes. This should last until about 11:30 a.m.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time

Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Traffic
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31

A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#The Leak#Detroit Auto Show#Construction Maintenance#Wpbn
UpNorthLive.com

Kingsley Area Schools superintendent resigns

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In a move that caught many off guard, the Kingsley School Board has decided it's time to make a change. At a meeting on Monday, superintendent Dr. Keith Smith and the Board came to an agreement on his departure. Smith said it wasn't a...
KINGSLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mobile classroom paves the way for single moms

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit that helps single moms become more independent is expanding to include more families across northern Michigan. Single MOMM started in 2008 in Traverse City with the plan of moms mentoring other moms through different struggles. The group is now going on the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes Strongest Man returning to Turtle Creek Stadium

TRAVERSE CITY -- Some of the strongest men and women in the United States will be in northern Michigan on Saturday for a big competition. The Great Lakes Strongest Man will be returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a second straight fall and this time it will include a few certified World competitions as well.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

TC Central gets volleyball sweep over Gaylord

TRAVERSE CITY -- Big North Conference volleyball is underway this season. Traverse City Central was at home on Wednesday night to face Gaylord. The Trojans won the first set 25-15 on the way to a 3-0 match victory on their home floor.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy