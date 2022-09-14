Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of M-72 closed due to gas leak
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- M-72 will be shut down between M-22 and Gray Road due to a gas leak. Grand Traverse County 911 suggests Bugai Road to Grandview Road or Gray Road to Cedar Run Road to North Long Lake Road as alternate routes. This should last until about 11:30 a.m.
Northern Michigan beach town’s riverwalk to get nearly $1M facelift
MANISTEE, MI – Rain gardens, cultural displays and universal access are just a few of the upgrades in store for the Manistee Riverwalk with the help of an $850,000 federal grant. The city of Manistee was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The...
Four Hospitalized After Two-Car Kalkaska County Crash
Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Kalkaska County Wednesday night. The crash happened when an SUV traveling west on Seelye Road ran through a stop sign and collided with another SUV traveling north on Valley Road. Deputies say the northbound SUV...
traverseticker.com
Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time
Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9&10 News
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31
A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP thanks public for helping track down duo that allegedly stole recruiting tent
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are saying thank you to the community for helping track down the suspects who allegedly stole the MSP recruiting tent from its location at the National Cherry Festival back in July. The two have been identified as 29- year-old Brittany Frick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
UpNorthLive.com
Kingsley Area Schools superintendent resigns
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In a move that caught many off guard, the Kingsley School Board has decided it's time to make a change. At a meeting on Monday, superintendent Dr. Keith Smith and the Board came to an agreement on his departure. Smith said it wasn't a...
Traverse City Brewery Looks to the Kitchen for the Next Big Thing on Tap
A Traverse City brewery is cooking up an idea that calls for some hustle and bustle in the bar kitchen. The Workshop Brewing Company is looking for the next restaurant to occupy its kitchen space. The first year of a “Restauranteur Incubator Program” is coming to a close. So now...
UpNorthLive.com
Mobile classroom paves the way for single moms
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit that helps single moms become more independent is expanding to include more families across northern Michigan. Single MOMM started in 2008 in Traverse City with the plan of moms mentoring other moms through different struggles. The group is now going on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grawn Man Facing Felony Charges After Nearly Causing Grand Traverse County Car Crash
A 28-year-old Grawn man accused of nearly causing a car crash in Grand Traverse County is now facing three felony charges. On Monday afternoon, someone called 911 when a driver crossed the center line on east M-113 and almost hit a semi-truck head on, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
lansingcitypulse.com
In Northern Michigan, bison teach a lesson in sustainability
INTERLOCHEN — On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for...
UpNorthLive.com
Great Lakes Strongest Man returning to Turtle Creek Stadium
TRAVERSE CITY -- Some of the strongest men and women in the United States will be in northern Michigan on Saturday for a big competition. The Great Lakes Strongest Man will be returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a second straight fall and this time it will include a few certified World competitions as well.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan group advocates for mental health at 'Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes' rally
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority at the 18th annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes mental health rally Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol in Lansing. The goal of the rally was to...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
UpNorthLive.com
TC Central gets volleyball sweep over Gaylord
TRAVERSE CITY -- Big North Conference volleyball is underway this season. Traverse City Central was at home on Wednesday night to face Gaylord. The Trojans won the first set 25-15 on the way to a 3-0 match victory on their home floor.
Police say witnesses stood by, filmed while teen was beaten at Traverse City football game
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Friday night during the Traverse City West High School football game while witnesses stood by and filmed the attack. According to UpNorthLive, police say the girl was attacked by two other females who attend East Middle School and Central High School respectively.
Comments / 0