Hudson County, NJ

Daily Voice

Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman

A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts

Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company

A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
Daily Voice

Bad Heart Killed NJ Man, 73, While In Police Custody, Grand Jury Finds

Newark police bore no responsibility in the death from heart disease of a 73-year-old man who collapsed in the back seat of a patrol car, a state grand jury has found. Juan Restrepo of Summit had been taken into custody by officers who'd responded to a report of an intoxicated man behind the wheel of a vehicle on June 15, 2020, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two arrested in connection with Manville, NJ double shooting

MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Serial shoplifter with affinity for eye drops is arrested after two Bayonne incidents, police say

A Union City man police describe a chronic offender was arrested after stealing more than $1,500 in eye drops from two Bayonne pharmacies, authorities said. George Xenakis, 33, was arrested in Jersey City at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the shoplifting incidents in Bayonne, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. he was charged with two counts of shoplifting, robbery and resisting arrest.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union

TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
HOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans

If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 4-year-old critical after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.The driver remained at the scene.So far, no charges have been filed. 
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

