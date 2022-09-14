Read full article on original website
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Protestors demand more after reported 15-year plea deal for teen’s accused killer
Dozens of protesters marched in Maplewood Thursday evening to criticize a plea deal reportedly offered to the man accused of shooting and killing township teenager Moussa Fofana last year. “We just want justice for Moussa,” said Hawa Fofana, the teen’s mother, at the protest Thursday. Moussa Fofana, 18,...
N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman
A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
Teen Girl Accidentally Shoots Herself, Remains Critical: Newark PD
A 13-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself Friday, Sept. 16 in Newark, authorities said. The girl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on the 200 block of Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. the girl...
Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts
Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
N.J. pilot, 86, gearing up to fly around the world for a 4th time
Ed Galkin traces his fascination with aviation to watching planes taking off and landing in Newark as a young boy. “I always wanted to fly. Always,” said Galkin, 86, of Edison. Now, he’s getting ready for his fourth, and likely final, flight around the world starting Sunday, with a...
Bad Heart Killed NJ Man, 73, While In Police Custody, Grand Jury Finds
Newark police bore no responsibility in the death from heart disease of a 73-year-old man who collapsed in the back seat of a patrol car, a state grand jury has found. Juan Restrepo of Summit had been taken into custody by officers who'd responded to a report of an intoxicated man behind the wheel of a vehicle on June 15, 2020, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Two arrested in connection with Manville, NJ double shooting
MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
Serial shoplifter with affinity for eye drops is arrested after two Bayonne incidents, police say
A Union City man police describe a chronic offender was arrested after stealing more than $1,500 in eye drops from two Bayonne pharmacies, authorities said. George Xenakis, 33, was arrested in Jersey City at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the shoplifting incidents in Bayonne, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. he was charged with two counts of shoplifting, robbery and resisting arrest.
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
New Brunswick man charged in alleged fatal stabbing of Edison man
NEW BRUNSWICK – A New Brunswick man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Edison man on Throop Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Rahmaad Howard, 34, was charged with one count...
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
Police: 4-year-old critical after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.
LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.The driver remained at the scene.So far, no charges have been filed.
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
