natureworldnews.com
Mexican Mangroves Help Mitigate Climate Change By Capturing Carbon For the Past 5,000 Years
Researchers found that the Mexican mangroves have helped in climate change by capturing carbon for over 5,000 years. They urge communities to preserve mangrove forests because of their environmental benefits. Mangroves are known to reduce heavy impact from storms or typhoons. They can help in tides because their roots can...
Patagonia owner donates $3 billion company to climate change activism
The founder of outdoor apparel and gear company Patagonia announced Wednesday that he is giving his company away after 50 years to groups that advocate climate change mitigation.
BBC
Patagonia: Billionaire boss gives fashion firm away to fight climate change
The billionaire founder of the outdoor fashion brand Patagonia has given away his company to a charitable trust. Yvon Chouinard said any profit not reinvested in running the business would go to fighting climate change. The label has amassed a cult following due to sustainability moves like guaranteeing its clothes...
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
cheddar.com
Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company
Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Discovery
Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix
Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally
A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals
EDF Renewables North America signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s Corp. for energy from the 255 MWac / 332 MWdc Apollo Solar project that EDF Renewables is constructing in Texas. The solar project is expected to begin delivering electricity in June 2024. “The McDonald’s team...
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
Blockchain Can Help us Combat Climate Change. Here's How.
Climate change meets us on multiple fronts — from damage to our food supply to harmful gases. Blockchain technology may aid the fight against climate change.
Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes
Almost 70 percent of Americans have struggled to fall asleep or stay asleep because of anxieties around climate change and environmental issues, a recent survey found. The issue seems to be more pronounced for young people. Among survey respondents aged 18 to 24, nearly half say they “always” or “often” lose sleep over environmental worries. More than 2,000 adults responded to the survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
The World Stands to Save Trillions of Dollars if We Just Quit Carbon Right
Motivation to act on climate change often comes in one of two forms; the metaphorical threat of a stick or the lure of a carrot. For years now, scientists have been trying to whip our slow-moving ass into shape (to keep with the metaphor, of course). But as we collectively...
How Fashion Looks Inward as Climate Week Approaches
Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, the city will be looking ahead to Climate Week NYC. And while the former event is full of glamor and glitz, the latter – taking place Sept. 19-25 – will be calling on government officials, industry leaders, CEOs, and international decision makers to address and rethink the actions to be taken regarding climate initiatives. In a DHL webinar earlier this year titled “Delivering on Circularity, Pathways for Fashion,” DHL’s Mirella Muller, president, global eRetail and fashion sector, detailed the part the fashion industry has played in the climate crisis. “So, 6 percent of global...
Australia should aim for net zero by 2040, new Climate Change Authority member says
Exclusive: Prof Lesley Hughes, a climate specialist appointed this week, says current target is not good enough
yankodesign.com
Sustainably designed toothbrush features a small replaceable head to minimize plastic waste
Keep the handle, swap the bristles. An idea as simple as that can help reduce the waste from the roughly 1 billion plastic toothbrushes discarded in the USA alone. Rather aptly called the Disposable Head Toothbrush, this oral-care device from the mind of Abtin Valerie Design Studio features a sustainably designed two-part toothbrush that allows you to snap on a replaceable bristle-head onto your toothbrush handle. After months of use, instead of discarding the entire brush, just pop off the bristle-head and replace it with a new one. Just this one simple design detail helps cut down on plastic waste by over 50% because you’re now more likely to hold onto that toothbrush handle for multiple years! Combine this with the fact that this toothbrush is, in fact, made from bio-plastic and you’ve got the double-whammy of reduced waste and eco-friendliness!
yankodesign.com
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
POLITICO
Mea culpa on plastics
A PLASTICS APOLOGY — The tides are turning against chemical recycling. A major environmental group took the unusual step this week of disavowing a 2015 report that recommended Asian countries take steps to curb the amount of plastics entering the ocean. Ocean Conservancy says it was wrong. Although the...
Freethink
Wave energy generator passes 10-month test at sea
An open-ocean wave energy generator has passed a ten-month sea trial, operating continuously off the coast of San Diego, creator CalWave announced. CalWave’s x1 pilot device was deployed on a Department of Energy contract in the Pacific in September 2021. The at-sea test sought to demonstrate the xWave technology’s potential as a cost-effective and sustainable way to generate energy in what is a notoriously difficult operating environment: the open sea.
What Helped Rivian’s R1T Win a Fast Company Design Award?
The Rivian R1T truck has some clever features. Which ones helped it win a design award from Fast Company magazine? The post What Helped Rivian’s R1T Win a Fast Company Design Award? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
