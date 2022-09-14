Keep the handle, swap the bristles. An idea as simple as that can help reduce the waste from the roughly 1 billion plastic toothbrushes discarded in the USA alone. Rather aptly called the Disposable Head Toothbrush, this oral-care device from the mind of Abtin Valerie Design Studio features a sustainably designed two-part toothbrush that allows you to snap on a replaceable bristle-head onto your toothbrush handle. After months of use, instead of discarding the entire brush, just pop off the bristle-head and replace it with a new one. Just this one simple design detail helps cut down on plastic waste by over 50% because you’re now more likely to hold onto that toothbrush handle for multiple years! Combine this with the fact that this toothbrush is, in fact, made from bio-plastic and you’ve got the double-whammy of reduced waste and eco-friendliness!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO