Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
Hammonton ties Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Hammonton and Atlantic Tech played to a 3-3 draw, in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech (1-1-) jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to score the final goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation. Hammonton (1-2-2) outscored Atlantic Tech 3-2 in the second half. Benny...
Peddie defeats Rutgers Prep - Boys soccer recap
Peddie scored two first-half goals to escape with a 2-1 victory against Rutgers Prep in Somerset. Vishnu Kalvala scored the sole goal for Rutgers Prep (1-2) in the second half while Ryan Parisi made seven saves. Peddie (2-0) finished with nine shots on goal while Rutgers Prep had six. The...
No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan over Lenape - Boys soccer recap
Chris Alonzo struck first while Chris McKinney added an insurance goal as Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Lenape in Medford. Juan Orozco received the shutout with four saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-0-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Jack Sutera stopped six shots for Lenape (1-3).
Shawnee over Cherry Hill East - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Santamaria scored twice to lead Shawnee to a 4-1 win over Cherry Hill East, in Cherry Hill. Eli Uray posted a goal and an assist for Shawne (2-0-2) while Aiden Santamaria also scored. Adam Blumenthal scored for Cherry Hill West (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
No. 1 Kingsway defeats No. 6 North Hunterdon - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over No. 6 North Hunterdon in Woolwich Township. With the win, Kingsway improved to 4-0. Kingsway took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before the two teams traded...
Holmdel defeats Jackson Memorial in OT - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Bielan’s goal won it for Holmdel in its 2-1 overtime victory against Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Lily Reardon gave Holmdel (4-1) a one-goal lead at halftime before Chloe Messer tied the game in the second half. Jackson Memorial dropped to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)
Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
South Jersey Shootout roundup: Fast start propels Millville’s Patel to victory
Based on his research, the results do not phase Arjun Patel. “I jumbled the numbers last night,” the sophomore on the Millville High boys’ cross-country team said. “I felt like I was going to win. I came out and hit a time of 18:25. That’s my best run by an entire minute, so I am pretty happy with how it went.”
No. 6 Elizabeth over Perth Amboy - Boys soccer recap
Danilo Fuentes and Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles knocked in two goals apiece as Elizabeth, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 6-2, over Perth Amboy. Chimjae Mukanda and Mark Ibarra rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth (4-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Perth Amboy is now 3-2. The N.J....
Graterol’s hat-trick vaults Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Miguel Graterol pumped in three goals, and that hat trick effort propelled Cherokee to a 4-0 victory over Delsea in Medford on Saturday morning. Chris Meder also scored and chipped in on one of Graterol’s goals for the Chiefs, who are now 3-0-1 on the year. David Farnan added an assist for the winners.
Girls soccer: Brookes’s goal leads Morris Knolls past Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Scarlett Brookes netted the sole goal of the game to lead Morris Knolls to a 1-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, in Fanwood. Brookes’ goal came in the opening half off an assist by Mikayla Doyle. Riley Jupin made seven saves to earn the shutout for Morris Knolls (4-0). Rebecca...
West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
No. 19 East Brunswick shuts down Edison - Girls soccer recap
Maia Dela Cruz scored first and that was enough as East Brunswick, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-0, in an away game with Edison. Theresa Steiner opened the scoring in the second half, followed by Samara Stein with two goals for East Brunswick (5-0), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Manasquan defeats St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Renee Herbert had a goal and an assist as Manaquan used four-second half goals to defeat St. Rose 4-0 in Manasquan. Lily Carhart, Talia Blum, and Kali Saito also scored a goal while Gia Restivo and Ryann Bannerman combine to make eight saves. Isabelle Levy recorded 12 saves for St....
Dante Viccharelli leads Pennsauken over Burlington Township - Football recap
Dante Viccharelli ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as Pennsauken rolled to a 31-13 road victory over Burlington Township. The talented quarterback opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Pennsauken (3-0). Viccharelli threw two touchdown passes to Khalil Ali, one for 15...
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
Mark Costantino guides Shore football over Keansburg to Earn His 200th victory
Mark Costantino has come full circle with a 58-0 win over Keansburg for his 200th career victory that began 31 years ago with his first-ever win as a head coach, also against the Titans. He joins an exclusive group of nine Shore Conference legendary coaches who have hit the 200th...
Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
