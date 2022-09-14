ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

NJ.com

Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton ties Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap

Hammonton and Atlantic Tech played to a 3-3 draw, in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech (1-1-) jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to score the final goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation. Hammonton (1-2-2) outscored Atlantic Tech 3-2 in the second half. Benny...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Peddie defeats Rutgers Prep - Boys soccer recap

Peddie scored two first-half goals to escape with a 2-1 victory against Rutgers Prep in Somerset. Vishnu Kalvala scored the sole goal for Rutgers Prep (1-2) in the second half while Ryan Parisi made seven saves. Peddie (2-0) finished with nine shots on goal while Rutgers Prep had six. The...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan over Lenape - Boys soccer recap

Chris Alonzo struck first while Chris McKinney added an insurance goal as Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Lenape in Medford. Juan Orozco received the shutout with four saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-0-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Jack Sutera stopped six shots for Lenape (1-3).
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee over Cherry Hill East - Boys soccer recap

Jacob Santamaria scored twice to lead Shawnee to a 4-1 win over Cherry Hill East, in Cherry Hill. Eli Uray posted a goal and an assist for Shawne (2-0-2) while Aiden Santamaria also scored. Adam Blumenthal scored for Cherry Hill West (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel defeats Jackson Memorial in OT - Girls soccer recap

Taylor Bielan's goal won it for Holmdel in its 2-1 overtime victory against Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Lily Reardon gave Holmdel (4-1) a one-goal lead at halftime before Chloe Messer tied the game in the second half. Jackson Memorial dropped to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee's Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)

Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Elizabeth over Perth Amboy - Boys soccer recap

Danilo Fuentes and Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles knocked in two goals apiece as Elizabeth, No. 6 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 6-2, over Perth Amboy. Chimjae Mukanda and Mark Ibarra rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth (4-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Perth Amboy is now 3-2. The N.J....
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Graterol’s hat-trick vaults Cherokee - Boys soccer recap

Miguel Graterol pumped in three goals, and that hat trick effort propelled Cherokee to a 4-0 victory over Delsea in Medford on Saturday morning. Chris Meder also scored and chipped in on one of Graterol’s goals for the Chiefs, who are now 3-0-1 on the year. David Farnan added an assist for the winners.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 19 East Brunswick shuts down Edison - Girls soccer recap

Maia Dela Cruz scored first and that was enough as East Brunswick, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-0, in an away game with Edison. Theresa Steiner opened the scoring in the second half, followed by Samara Stein with two goals for East Brunswick (5-0), which led 1-0 at halftime.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan defeats St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Renee Herbert had a goal and an assist as Manaquan used four-second half goals to defeat St. Rose 4-0 in Manasquan. Lily Carhart, Talia Blum, and Kali Saito also scored a goal while Gia Restivo and Ryann Bannerman combine to make eight saves. Isabelle Levy recorded 12 saves for St....
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

