theithacan.org
Ithaca residents get on board with free TCAT campaign
Members of the Ithaca community have shown they are ready for free public transit. A petition was launched March 3 to make Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) free, which would increase accessibility and efficiency but reduce TCAT’s revenue. The petition is part of a larger campaign by the Ithaca...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
theithacan.org
Gas prices decrease but campus community worries about possible rise
Gas prices in the City of Ithaca have been consistently decreasing since June 14, 2022, according to AAA, but students and staff at Ithaca College have mixed reactions as prices have the chance of rising again. According to AAA, as of Sept. 14, the average price per gallon of gas...
whcuradio.com
Superintendent Brown addresses staffing issues at ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new school year in the Ithaca City School District began with some positions unfilled. Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Superintendent Luvelle Brown explained staffing level challenges predate COVID-19. In the district, it’s still business as usual. Brown adds operations are better overall...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
Farming around the Lake: Greenfield Farms awarded prestigious national conservation award
The Leopold Conservation Award was conferred on Skaneateles’ own Greenfield Farms last week. The national Award, given in conjunction with New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Award, “honors a farm for its extraordinary efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.”
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s airport aims to up number of daily flights, destinations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has big goals for the future. In the next five years, the airport hopes to triple its number of daily flights. Officials also hope to double the number of destinations served. Ithaca currently offers nonstop flights to Detroit and Newark, New Jersey.
ithaca.com
Where Ithaca Crime Happens
When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
Williams Toyota Cuts the Ribbon at Court Street
A local car dealership has officially cut the ribbon at its newest storefront.
EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
