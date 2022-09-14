Read full article on original website
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Couple who lost both sons to suicide gifts $25 million to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In loving memory of their sons, a couple has gifted $25 million to the UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry for the creation of the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute. William and Dana Starling lost both their sons, Tyler and Gregory, to suicide. “Our...
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
ABC11's Ana Rivera shares personal IVF journey that leads to big announcement
One-in-five women are diagnosed with infertility and ABC11's Ana Rivera was one of them. Follow along with her as she starts IVF treatments and has a big announcement.
Bus driver issues bring frustration to parents, students
Parents in Wake County and Wayne County are frustrated with the lack of bus drivers as it's having an impact on their child getting to school on time. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Duke Undiagnosed Diseases Network Center uncovers rare conditions, set to lose funding after 2024
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – For some families, the Undiagnosed Diseases Network, UDN, Center at Duke Hospital is a longshot to find diagnoses for conditions no one else can figure out. The Duke effort is one of only 12 UDN centers in the country. Nazira Kelly searched for years to...
Summer crime data shows some communities seeing decrease in violence
While gun violence increased across North Carolina this summer, data shows not all crime went up in local communities.
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
Durham asking for input on Wheels Fun Park site's future
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders want to hear from residents about the future of the Wheels Fun Park site. The project will be called Splash and Play, and at 6:30 Thursday night, city leaders are providing another opportunity for public input. Youth advocates want to ensure this east Durham...
'A big shock': Raleigh, Wake County pull funding from nonprofit leading homelessness response
A four-person call center that takes about 200 calls a day from people experiencing homelessness and others on the brink of losing their homes will soon be operating without the support of Wake County and the city of Raleigh. The Access Hub, run by the nonprofit Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End...
What side effects can you expect with a bivalent COVID-19 booster?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more and more pharmacies offering the new COVID-19 booster, many people have questions about the vaccines, including whether side effects will be similar to previous vaccines or boosters. At We Care Pharmacy in Apex, Pharmacist Amrish Patel said he has seen a pretty high...
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface
Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
For Quinton Harper, Affordable Housing in Carrboro is Personal
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. “For me, I have lived it. It is personal,” said Quinton Harper, 37, chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Commission in Carrboro, in an exclusive interview with The Local Reporter (TLR).
NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report
University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
Public discussion gets heated as people express anger over current Johnston County board member
Public discussion gets heated as people express anger over current Johnston County board member. Tensions were running high at the Johnston County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night as people expressed both frustration and support for embattled school board member and suspended Smithfield police officer Ronald Johnson. Reporter: Chelsea...
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
Homelessness nonprofit ‘surprised’ after Raleigh and Wake County pull funding
“As funders, we do not find that the Partnership has consistently met the expectations outlined in previous contracts” noted a letter to the nonprofit.
