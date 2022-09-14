ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Couple who lost both sons to suicide gifts $25 million to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In loving memory of their sons, a couple has gifted $25 million to the UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry for the creation of the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute. William and Dana Starling lost both their sons, Tyler and Gregory, to suicide. “Our...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendell, NC
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton

It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Haggerty
WRAL

Durham asking for input on Wheels Fun Park site's future

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders want to hear from residents about the future of the Wheels Fun Park site. The project will be called Splash and Play, and at 6:30 Thursday night, city leaders are providing another opportunity for public input. Youth advocates want to ensure this east Durham...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Suicide#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Wral#Wendell Middle School
cbs17

What side effects can you expect with a bivalent COVID-19 booster?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more and more pharmacies offering the new COVID-19 booster, many people have questions about the vaccines, including whether side effects will be similar to previous vaccines or boosters. At We Care Pharmacy in Apex, Pharmacist Amrish Patel said he has seen a pretty high...
APEX, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface

Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

For Quinton Harper, Affordable Housing in Carrboro is Personal

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. “For me, I have lived it. It is personal,” said Quinton Harper, 37, chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Commission in Carrboro, in an exclusive interview with The Local Reporter (TLR).
CARRBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
nccu.edu

NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report

University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy