Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.
Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
radionwtn.com
WIN: Freezer Full of Meat
You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
westkentuckystar.com
Apple Festival in southern Illinois this weekend
The oldest street festival in southern Illinois is underway this weekend. The 71st Apple Festival in Murphysboro will bring in more than 45,000 people to the four-day event. The weekend includes live music, carnival rides, a cruise-in car show, arts and crafts, and the region's largest parade. More than 160 units are expected for the 11 a.m. start on Saturday. There's also a separate kiddie parade at 3:30.
KFVS12
Part of Broadway Street closing for construction
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. The reason for closing the street is for construction of a new culvert to be put in to avoid flooding. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkms.org
Graves County courthouse demolition draws in locals, hopes for the future
Nine months after a violent December tornado severely damaged the historic Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, the demolition of the red brick building is underway, and the action drew a crowd on Friday. In the months following the storm, people in the community have been waiting to see what would...
KFVS12
Heartland pharmacy explains if expired at home COVID tests are still useable
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have an at-home COVID test that’s past its expiration date, don’t throw it away. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which authorizes the tests, extended the expiration date on more than a dozen at-home tests. But one local pharmacy said there...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
KFVS12
Sneak peek of 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show
We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!. SEMO Soccer Women's team to play 'Meg Herndon Donate Life Game' Sunday. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
Heartland teen collecting toys for children
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
guttenbergpress.com
Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats
Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
KFVS12
Prevention Program launched for local schools by Green Bear Project
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Green Bear Project launched a new high school prevention program. The Green Bear Project was created in 2001 by Leasa Stone with a mission to educate the community about child abuse. According to a release from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, over the...
dailyegyptian.com
Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike
Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
KFVS12
Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
KFVS12
New concept images of Paducah’s City Block project unveiled at city commission meeting
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - New concept images for the City Block project were unveiled at the city commission meeting on Tuesday night, September 13. According to the city of Paducah’s Facebook page, Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz showed the images and gave an updated timeline for the project. The...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues. Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages. ”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of...
Comments / 3