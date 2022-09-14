ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

KFVS12

New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
CAIRO, IL
radionwtn.com

WIN: Freezer Full of Meat

You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Apple Festival in southern Illinois this weekend

The oldest street festival in southern Illinois is underway this weekend. The 71st Apple Festival in Murphysboro will bring in more than 45,000 people to the four-day event. The weekend includes live music, carnival rides, a cruise-in car show, arts and crafts, and the region's largest parade. More than 160 units are expected for the 11 a.m. start on Saturday. There's also a separate kiddie parade at 3:30.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Part of Broadway Street closing for construction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. The reason for closing the street is for construction of a new culvert to be put in to avoid flooding. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Sneak peek of 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show

We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!. SEMO Soccer Women's team to play 'Meg Herndon Donate Life Game' Sunday. Updated: Sep....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland teen collecting toys for children

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
guttenbergpress.com

Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats

Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage

A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
CHARLESTON, MO
dailyegyptian.com

Amtrak cancels service to Carbondale pending rail worker strike

Amtrak released a press statement September 14, announcing a cancellation of intercity passenger transport services out of Carbondale and surrounding areas in preparation for a likely rail worker strike set to take place beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Starting Wednesday, the following Amtrak routes will be suspended until further notice: City...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to Scott City house fire

Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues. Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages. ”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of...
CHARLESTON, MO

