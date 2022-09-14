ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Missing vulnerable 67-year-old man found

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDBeO_0hvkk2sY00

Updated on Sept 14. at 4:37 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has located Alfarez-Munoz.

———

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 67-year-old man.

The man is identified as Jorge Alfarez-Munoz.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept.14 near Camino Verde and Drexel Road.

Alfarez-Munozis described as a 5'3" man with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, with “Polo” written across the chest, blue jeans, and red slip-on shoes.

If located, please call 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez’s sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
KOLD-TV

Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kgun 9
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]

Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLD-TV

Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy