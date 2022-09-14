Read full article on original website
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
Car hit head-on twice in one crash, driver killed
A Toyota Camry was involved in two head-on collisions during the same accident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for killing woman in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly murdering a woman in her own driveway in April. Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
48-year-old man indicted on murder charges for death of mother of 4
Calvin Nettles was indicted on multiple charges, including murder, in relation to the death of Carly Capek on Thursday, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas documents.
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Video shows what led to child’s broken leg at local daycare
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an Avon Lake daycare to see how a toddler suffered a broken leg.
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Ohio man
A missing adult alert has been issued for a 87-year-old man from Crawford County.
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
CLE teen went missing despite ankle bracelet: Why the court didn’t know
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a 13 year old girl disappearing on Cleveland streets for days. We found a breakdown in a system set up to keep watch on troubled teens. This exposes a gap in the system to keep the kids and you safe.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
Cleveland police cruiser involved in multi-car crash
At least one person was hurt in a multi-car crash that involved Cleveland p
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County
BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township. According to the highway...
Two shot and killed in Cleveland overnight
Two people are dead following a shooting in Cleveland.
Palace to Open Doors Early for Live Showing of Queen’s Funeral
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you want to see all the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on the “really big” screen, the Palace Theatre in Canton is your ticket. And it’s actually a free ticket. There’s no charge to get...
One dies in Valley View motorcycle crash
Canal Road is closed after a fatal motorcycle accident late Friday morning.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
