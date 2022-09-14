ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for killing woman in her own driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly murdering a woman in her own driveway in April. Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
AKRON, OH
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township. According to the highway...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

