CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...

HARVEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO