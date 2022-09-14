Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food King
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Related
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, pushed man into CTA tracks
CHICAGO — Chicago police need help finding an armed robbery suspect who pushed a man into the tracks at a Green Line stop in Garfield Park. A man was standing at the Conservatory/Central line stop located at 3631 West Lake Street at 11:51 p.m. when he was approached by a man who started to beat […]
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Police Department Board votes to fire officer involved in 2018 deadly shooting
The board ruled that Officer Sheldon Thrasher was guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.
Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say
A child was hurt in a drive-by Chicago shooting, police said.
Police searching for man they say shot another in the neck on CTA Red Line
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
cwbchicago.com
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
2 USPS mail carriers robbed hours apart in South Austin, police say
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
Foxx to announce charges against 2 CPD officers after on-duty shooting
CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer Friday following an on-duty shooting in Pilsen this summer. The shooting happened on July 22 as two officers were on their way to the police academy at around 7 a.m. Following the shooting, police claimed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0