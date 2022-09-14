ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
fox32chicago.com

Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief

OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
WGN News

Foxx to announce charges against 2 CPD officers after on-duty shooting

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer Friday following an on-duty shooting in Pilsen this summer. The shooting happened on July 22 as two officers were on their way to the police academy at around 7 a.m. Following the shooting, police claimed […]
