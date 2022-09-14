Read full article on original website
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
Albany tattoo parlors open new location after merger
Two tattoo parlors in Albany have merged and opened in a new downtown location. The new shop on North Pearl Street represents the merging of two parlors owned by William “Tragedy” Yager. Modern Body Art was most recently located on South Pearl Street. Shocker Tattoo was on Lark...
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
Historic Saratoga Springs fountain restored after recent vandalism
The Morrissey Fountain is back in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs. You may recall, police believe three people who were caught on camera downtown, knocked over the fountain and its three tiers back in May. It required extensive repairs, and has been re-installed in the park. This is the third...
Smoothie King picks Clifton Park for first Capital Region shop
Smoothie King is coming to the Capital Region. The Smoothie Company was founded in New Orleans nearly 50 years ago – and it will soon have a location in Clifton Park. The company’s website says the location will be at 9 Clifton Country Road in Village Plaza. Smoothie...
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 hospitalized after River Street fire
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a four-unit apartment complex on River Street in Troy.
Schenectady Grocery Store Closes New & Much Needed One Opens in Rotterdam
Schenectady will be closing one of its grocery stores today, Wednesday, September 14th to make way for another one in Rotterdam that will open tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th. It has been a long time coming and residents are excited. The ALDI Grocery Store inside the Woodlawn Plaza closes its doors...
Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?
If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
Northway closed at Exit 15 due to crash
The Northway is closed after a crash Thursday night.
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gloversville fire destroys garage, damages home
The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched for a reported garage fire at 34 Clyde Street in Gloversville at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday.
Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena
The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Nurse’s new Saratoga Springs scrub shop is the right prescription
People really got a better idea of how valuable nurses are during the pandemic. Brooke McBride was an urgent care nurse in Vermont at that time. With masks in short supply, having medical scrubs provided a little grounding for nurses and comfort for us. The uniform that reminds us there are people who help us.
Northway lane reductions planned in Saratoga Springs
Two lanes of the Northway will be closed each of the next three weekends between Exits 14 and 15 for bridge maintenance work over Route 29 in Saratoga Springs.
Cardona’s Market to commemorate first year in Latham
Cardona's Market will be celebrating the one year anniversary of their Latham location with samplings, specials and grand-prize giveaways on Tuesday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Uncle Sam Parking Garage demolished
The Uncle Sam Parking Garage has been demolished as of September 14. Demolition on the 800-parking spot garage began at the beginning of August.
