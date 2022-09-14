ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oB4H_0hvkjkOw00
FILE PHOTO: R. Kelly sits with his lawyers during Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, U.S., September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg JANE ROSENBERG

CHICAGO (Reuters) -R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

He was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

In Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

The verdict of the jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago came after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days.

Kelly is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse in recent years.

During the five-week trial, several women took the stand and told jurors that Kelly sexually abused them when they were minors. The jury also saw a video of Kelly molesting his goddaughter, who testified that the abuse began in the 1990s when she was a teenager.

Kelly and both his co-defendants, Milton “June” Brown and Derrel McDavid, were acquitted on charges they conspired to receive child pornography. Kelly and McDavid were also acquitted on charges they conspired to obstruct justice in an earlier case.

The men were accused of trying to bribe and threaten witnesses in the 2008 Illinois case in which Kelly was found not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on his conviction in a New York federal court on racketeering and prostitution charges. That trial amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" for two decades.

Kelly also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy