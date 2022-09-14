Reeds Spring parents notified of federal civil rights 'harassment' investigation at school

Reeds Spring parents were notified this week that the U.S. Department of Justice will be at the middle school later this month to ask students if they feel safe at school as part of an ongoing investigation.

In the Sept. 12 letter from the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, parents were told the district was cooperating with the investigation and asked for permission to meet with students in "small group listening session" to learn more about the middle school climate.

The letter read, in part: "The DOJ plans to ask students whether they feel safe at school or have experienced harassment and whether they know who to go to and how to report harassment if they experience it."

Parents were informed the DOJ received a complaint of "student-on-student harassment based on sex, including sexual orientation, in a Reeds Spring school" last year. No other details were provided.

According to the letter, the DOJ is conducting an on-site visit to the school as part of its "investigation into the district's response to those allegations."

In a statement provided to the News-Leader, the district said it "cannot specifically comment on the ongoing investigation, except to state that we are cooperating fully with DOJ’s requests for information."

Parents were told student participation in the interview sessions is voluntary, no student information will be collected and students will remain anonymous.

The "listening sessions" will be during the school day Sept. 28 at the middle school and will last no more than 30 minutes.

In its statement, the district said "administrators will be present during the interview to ensure student safety and confidentiality."

The district concluded its statement: "The district believes all individuals are unique and should be valued and respected, and it is committed to a learning environment free from discrimination or harassment based on sex or sexual orientation."

Parents were encouraged to contact Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi directly with questions about the district's response. Parents who want to talk to the DOJ about their child's experience with harassment or other discrimination at school were asked to contact attorneys Veronica Percia at veronica.percia@usdoj.gov or James Eichner at james.eichner@usdoj.gov.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.