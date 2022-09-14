ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Florida Chick-fil-A Employee Thwarts Carjacking After Hearing Woman Holding Baby Scream

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idsOk_0hvkjOB400 43-year-old William Branch

A young employee outside of a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby this afternoon after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 43-year-old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

The victim was getting the infant out of her car at a restaurant at 743 Beal Parkway when she says Branch approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

Deputies say he then grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, opened her car door, and got inside.

In the news: Florida Man Crushes Woman's Truck With Excavator Over Lack Of Drug Money

When the victim began screaming for help an employee at Chick-fil-A ran to intervene.

Branch landed a punch to the young man’s face but he was not seriously injured.

The employee told deputies that Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

