Florida Chick-fil-A Employee Thwarts Carjacking After Hearing Woman Holding Baby Scream

43-year-old William Branch

A young employee outside of a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby this afternoon after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 43-year-old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

The victim was getting the infant out of her car at a restaurant at 743 Beal Parkway when she says Branch approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

Deputies say he then grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, opened her car door, and got inside.

When the victim began screaming for help an employee at Chick-fil-A ran to intervene.

Branch landed a punch to the young man’s face but he was not seriously injured.

The employee told deputies that Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

