ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY students continue to be allowed to graduate with lower test scores

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJEOa_0hvkikMj00

New York public school students will continue to be allowed to graduate with lower test scores this school year thanks to a recent decision by state education officials.

The Board of Regents approved an amendment Tuesday extending a pandemic-era emergency policy that allowed kids to appeal failing Regents scores in order to get their diplomas.

“This sends the wrong message to students and families beginning one of the most important school years in recent history,” said Dia Bryant, executive director of Education Trust New York, a statewide policy and advocacy group.

More than 400 letters and a petition with 70 signatories were sent to the state opposing the measure, according to a rep for EdTrust, which led the campaign.

“The amendment continues a troubling trend by the Board of Regents to dilute graduation standards and raises serious concerns about whether our education system is preparing students for their postsecondary futures,” Bryant added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P09hM_0hvkikMj00
The Board of Regents approved an amendment Tuesday extending a policy that allowed kids to appeal failing Regents scores to get their diplomas.
Corbis via Getty Images/Andrew Lichtenstein

The nonprofit urged the state to use COVID aid to better support students at risk of not graduating — “instead of making it easier to graduate.”

The state education department has pushed back on criticism that reworking graduation requirements — including by letting kids with failing Regents scores of at least 50 appeal –involves “lowering standards.”

At the same time as the vote, the state formed a 64-member commission, which includes Bryant, to consider updating permanent graduation protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdnxM_0hvkikMj00
New York’s Board of Regents chancellor Lester Young Jr. speaks to members of the state’s Board of Regents.
AP/Hans Pennink

The group was formed to “explore what a state diploma should signify to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student in New York State,” according to officials.

“Our review of the state’s graduation measures is about ensuring all students are provided with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in the way that best suits them,” said Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. in a statement.

“This work is not about lowering standards, it’s about making sure the standards work for all our state’s students,” he added.

Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa called the step “a significant milestone” to evaluate readiness for high school graduation.

The commission — which starts meeting this fall and will connect “regularly” through spring 2024 — aims to develop recommendations to the Board of Regents of indicators that kids are ready for “college, career and civic life.”

The department has made several tweaks to rules around Regents exams since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, first canceling the standardized tests altogether in 2020. For the 2020-2021 school year, officials allowed kids to graduate without taking exams, and only required they pass their Regents-based course by the end of summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1yEA_0hvkikMj00
Betty Rosa serves as the State Education Commissioner.
AP/Will Waldron

Advocates who want to rework grad requirements note that New York is an outlier in requiring exit exams at all. About a dozen states administer high school graduation tests , the education news source Chalkbeat reported.

Meanwhile, the state Education Department has stated its belief that the tests can be used as “ one of multiple measures of student achievement,” officials said.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks has called the exams “important,” but said that they play an “outsized role” in public education , at the expense of other learning and preparedness for adult life that’s harder to test.

Comments / 17

George Manning
2d ago

And schools are being run and controlled by who??? You guessed right……liberal/ socialists….you get what you pay for!

Reply
5
thattime
2d ago

they did this no child left behind and now we got dummies who can't write or spell, can't tell you any history or science facts I know because they passed two dummies in my family year after year and now they are wandering the streets and standing in the bread line. how sad for our community and country.

Reply
2
American Indians first
2d ago

they have to because otherwise it's racism but making kids dumber is a disaster in the futrure

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wliw.org

REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”

ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
J.M. Lesinski

New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness

A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers

NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
POLITICS
WRGB

$5 million awarded to 10 Upstate New York community colleges to expand healthcare programs

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants Program has awarded $5 million to community colleges in Upstate New York to expand healthcare education programs, close opportunity gaps, and increase access to good-paying, in-demand healthcare careers across the state, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Education Department#K12#The Board Of Regents#Education Trust New York#Corbis#Getty Images
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs

Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?

A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
HOMELESS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Accident Threat For Drivers In New York State

You may have noticed that there has been a spike in accidents recently, and there's a reason why. Traffic Tracker Dave Cash with Channel 2’s Daybreak indicated that there were at least four deer-vehicle collisions in the surrounding Buffalo area on Monday, and there may be a reason: the likelihood of hitting a deer changes by day, season, and lunar cycle.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy