Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted.
Bridgeport woman raises money to purchase a wheelchair van for special needs children
A Bridgeport woman is hoping to make a difference in the lives of kids with special needs.
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Town of Hempstead shuts down convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars
An East Meadow convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars was shut down by the Town of Hempstead Thursday.
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Quick-thinking officers save woman in distress in Spring Valley
The woman had considered suicide last month - and that's when four Spring Valley police officers sprang into action to help.
News 12
Orange County family says rescue boat left them stranded in Hudson River after having boat issues
An Orange County family was stranded in the Hudson River after their boat would not start. Hugo Arroyo says they were in the river near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge when they contacted Sea Tow for assistance. Arroyo says they asked to be taken to a marina on the west side of...
News 12
Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations
Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
Back-to-back incidents at Middletown HS increases police presence, postpones pep rally
The district, like others nationwide, has seen a dangerous rise in violence since last year.
News 12
Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat
A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally. The district says it happened Thursday afternoon in the high school cafeteria. Someone told a security officer about a photo they received via...
News 12
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
ALERT CENTER: Fire breaks out at Days Inn in Hicksville
Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
News 12
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
News 12
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
