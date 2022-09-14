ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

News 12

Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations

Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat

A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally. The district says it happened Thursday afternoon in the high school cafeteria. Someone told a security officer about a photo they received via...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School

A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

