Rockford, IL

WIFR

Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -A home in Freeport located on Wright Street and Float Avenue has been destroyed after it randomly catches fire early Friday morning. The home was owned by a 72-year-old man who lived with his five dogs. Freeport Fire Department states the man and three of his five dogs perished in the fire from smoke inhalation.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
#Explosions#Tips#Natural Gas#Appliance#Lifehacks#Rockford Fire Division
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
ROCKFORD, IL
City
Rockford, IL
starvedrock.media

Missing Shed Located

The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
MENDOTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

No injuries after Creston garage fire Wednesday

CRESTON — There were no injuries due to a fire in a garage in Creston on Wednesday afternoon, Rochelle Fire Chief Dave Sawlsville said. Rochelle Fire along with Creston Fire and Steward Fire of the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District responded to the 4:11 p.m. call at 110 N. Center St. Sawlsville said the homeowner was doing some welding in the garage around 2 p.m. and later noticed smoke coming from the overhead door of the garage when he was mowing his lawn afterwards.
CRESTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley teens charged with damaging playground equipment

Three teens from the Hinckley area have been charged with tagging and damaging playground equipment in the village between September 4th and 8th. Police say the three came forward and confessed. A news release from the Hinckley Police Department says the three, and their guardians, have been cooperative. The teens...
HINCKLEY, IL
WIFR

NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

