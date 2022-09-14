Read full article on original website
WIFR
Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -A home in Freeport located on Wright Street and Float Avenue has been destroyed after it randomly catches fire early Friday morning. The home was owned by a 72-year-old man who lived with his five dogs. Freeport Fire Department states the man and three of his five dogs perished in the fire from smoke inhalation.
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
Fire department donating to family of Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District announced Wednesday that it will be using proceeds from its annual fundraiser to donate to the victims of the Freeport house explosion. The fire department said instead of raising money at it’s Feather Party on September 17th to purchase new equipment, it will “donate proceeds to […]
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of US Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of an entire house on fire. Debris from the […]
Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that. The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a […]
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Missing Shed Located
The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
Rochelle News-Leader
No injuries after Creston garage fire Wednesday
CRESTON — There were no injuries due to a fire in a garage in Creston on Wednesday afternoon, Rochelle Fire Chief Dave Sawlsville said. Rochelle Fire along with Creston Fire and Steward Fire of the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District responded to the 4:11 p.m. call at 110 N. Center St. Sawlsville said the homeowner was doing some welding in the garage around 2 p.m. and later noticed smoke coming from the overhead door of the garage when he was mowing his lawn afterwards.
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley teens charged with damaging playground equipment
Three teens from the Hinckley area have been charged with tagging and damaging playground equipment in the village between September 4th and 8th. Police say the three came forward and confessed. A news release from the Hinckley Police Department says the three, and their guardians, have been cooperative. The teens...
McHenry restaurant under investigation for food poisoning
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in McHenry. The McHenry County Health Department said more than a dozen people reported becoming sick to their stomachs after eating at the D.C. Cobbs restaurant in McHenry.
WIFR
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
