10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
IPS grad is hopeful plans to close schools will help students in the long-run
37 years after graduating, Boyd attended the 2022 IPS State of The District speech, at her alma mater, hopeful the district will give students the experience she had at Arlington High School.
IPS unveils plan to close 7 schools, reconfigure 39 others
Seven schools will close or merge and 39 others will change the grades they serve in an extensive shake-up of Indianapolis Public Schools unveiled to much anticipation during the superintendent’s annual State of the District address on Tuesday night.The plan, which still must be approved by the school board sometime in late fall, overhauls a district struggling to compete for students with its charter schools and neighboring township districts. The initiative...
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
WIBC.com
2 Hurt When 2 Schools’ Buses, SUV Collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
WISH-TV
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
WISH-TV
The Zone: September 16, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week five of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 16. And after it’s win over conference...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
pendletontimespost.com
Guild announces Quilts in the Park winners
PENDLETON — Spring Valley Quilt Guild conducted its annual Quilts in the Park show from Thursday through Sunday at Pendleton Historical Museum in Falls Park. From scores of entries in more than a dozen categories in this year’s 41st edition of the museum fundraiser, first- through third-place winners were recognized.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Clay Public Library invites you to Grand Reopening
The Carmel Clay Public Library will host a Grand Reopening Celebration at its expanded Main Library at 425 E. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 1. A ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. will be followed by a day of activities for all ages, including library tours, technology demonstrations, musical entertainment, and fun for kids.
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock
Sunday, September 18 at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Road Indianapolis IN 46228, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock and church are hosting National Back to Church Day. Service starts at 10:30am and festivities start at 12pm and run to 4pm featuring national recording artist Randy Westson and Judah Band. There will be a IU Health fair where screenings will take place. You can register at lovelwcc.org.
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
Inside Indiana Business
Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023
A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
