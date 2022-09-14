Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks, especially in China.
Bank of America CEO predicts income boost from higher rates
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) expects a "big bump" in the income it earns from rising interest rates, its chief executive officer told investors at a conference on Monday.
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
5 Stocks Making the Most of Supply-Chain Issues
The economic banishment of all things Russian. Tariffs on Chinese imports. Pandemic-caused shortages of computer chips, bicycles, garage door parts and other imports. Brexit. Just about everywhere you turn, you can see that the tectonic plates of the global economy have stopped converging and are starting to pull apart in ways that will determine new winners and losers, says Ethan Harris, head of global economics for Bank of America Securities. "Deglobalization is a gradual process, and in the long run, very important" to investors, he says, because it will have profound impacts on corporate profitability.
Goldman Sachs set to fire hundreds of staff this month
Goldman Sachs will fire hundreds of employees this month in an attempt to lower its expenses, according to a report.The New York-based investment bank has reintroduced its tradition of cutting between one and five per cent of its lowest performers each year as the volume of deals it performs has dropped, says CNBC.The Wall Street giant, which has around 47,000 employees, had essentially paused the job cuts tradition during the Covid-19 pandemic.In July, Goldman Sachs announced second-quarter earnings of $2.39bn, down from 2021’s second quarter of $54.49bn.Analysts expect the bank to post a drop in earnings of more than...
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Goldman Sachs says U.S. firms will perform better than ‘recession-plagued European markets’
The U.S. stock market has had quite a year. Tech and retail stocks have taken big hits; investors hold their breath every time Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage; and America might be headed for a recession, if it’s not in one already. But a glance eastward...
Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs
Goldman Sachs is anticipating a round of layoffs, possibly within the next week, sources told The New York Times. Annual layoffs aren’t uncommon at the banking giant, although the firm paused that tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How many Goldman Sachs layoffs are planned in 2022?. Article continues...
Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
Private credit is so hot right now, the execs at SALT were raving about it. BlackRock and Owl Rock are taking advantage of banks' pain to win more of this booming part of Wall Street.
Private credit is so hot, it was the talk of this week's SALT hedge fund conference. Private credit is a pocket of the lending market that has grown to about $1.25 trillion in assets, according to Preqin data. Private-credit funds lend — typically to leveraged companies — for myriad reasons,...
This Week in Payments: Walmart Bets on Banking, the CFPB Warns of Overdoing BNPL and Consumers Are Forced to Get Thriftier
This was the week when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its awaited buy now, pay later (BNPL) report — it’s uneasy to say the least — Walmart made a bold move into true retail banking and both consumers and small businesses (SMBs) showed inflation fatigue setting in, bringing an air of pessimism to pre-holiday preparations.
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
