actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.
actionnews5.com
Local businesses prepare for 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ highly anticipated 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival kicks off on Saturday. Each year, the outdoor festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association in the Midtown community. Not only do residents look forward to this event each year, but local businesses say they’re gearing up...
actionnews5.com
Celebrating music legends inducted in 2022 class of Memphis Music Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City celebrated the newest class of inductees into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night. This is the tenth year for the Memphis Music Hall of Fame and the first in-person celebration since the pandemic at the Cannon Center in Downtown Memphis. “It...
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
DeSoto Times Today
Walls to hold Delta Festival
Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history. The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
memphismagazine.com
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 25 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Dr. Karren D. Todd | Executive Director of Power Ministries, Inc. Latricea Adams, MAT, EDS | White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Appointee | blackmillennials4flint.org. Latricea Adams, MAT, EDS | White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Appointee |...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Todd Kucinski | General Manager of Tiger Sports at University of Memphis. Leshundra Robinson | Co-Founder & Executive Director of UCAN of Memphis. Victor Vega | Founder of Vic Vega Clothing. Brianna Smith | Founder of Memphis 10...
actionnews5.com
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns are coming to Shelby Farms Park for its newest fall attraction. Jack O’ Lantern World will be a 3/4-mile-long walk to celebrate Halloween, art, nature, and fall. This family-friendly attraction that originated in Chicago is the vision and...
actionnews5.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Eduardo Sánchez-Borja
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Action News 5 is spotlighting individuals in the Hispanic community making a difference and inspiring others. Eduardo Sánchez-Borja is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and a visionary businessman. He has been in Memphis more than 30 years. Sánchez-Borja joined Action News...
actionnews5.com
Orpheum Theatre Group announces rental subsidy grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the creation of a Rental Subsidy Grant Program. Brett Batterson, President and CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program will make spaces in the Halloran Centre and Orpheum Theatre available to community nonprofit arts organizations at reduced rental fees.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 July
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Larry Dodson AKA “Larry D.” | New Album “Yours Truly, Larry D”. Raleigh Keegan | Country Music Artist | raleighkeegan.com. Alex Boggs | General Manager & Part-Owner of Huey’s Restaurants. Andy Ashby | Co-Founder...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
actionnews5.com
Methodist Le Bonheur to offer MSCS resources to work through trauma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School employees and their dependents can utilize the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost to work through anxiety, trauma, or other challenges. Sandra Worlow, director of EAP for Methodist Le Bonheur Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
actionnews5.com
Hot air balloon festival coming to Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 hot air balloons are coming to the Mid-South this weekend for the Collierville Balloon Festival. The festival is a non-profit organization established to raise money for educational needs in the community. On Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, spectators can watch the balloons...
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
