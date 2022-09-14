ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
CLINTON, MS
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi

Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Education
Jackson, MS
Society
Starkville Daily News

NAACP sends over 30,000 lbs of water to Jackson

Two weeks ago, when the Oktibbeha County Branch of NAACP’s Jackson Water Crisis committee started putting together their water drive, they never could have imagined the response the community would have to their call. This past Thursday, in partnership with Mt. Peiler Missionary Baptist Church, the Starkville Police Department, and what seemed like the entire county, the Oktibbeha County branch of NAACP finished loading up their eighteen-wheeler to take water to Jackson to help with the water crisis happening in the state capital.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Pressure#Free Water#K12#Charity#Whitten Middle School#Nbc Nightly News
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

When a water crisis forced schools back online in Jackson, Mississippi, fifth-grade teacher Ryan Johnson saw reminders everywhere of pandemic times. Two and a half years after schools switched to remote learning for COVID-19, he once again logged into online learning to see kids lying in bed at home while tuning in for his classes.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
JACKSON, MS
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJTV 12

Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
JACKSON, MS
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi

GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
GRAPELAND, TX
fox40jackson.com

Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Create in Me a Pure Heart

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, Oh, God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Many, many years ago, the psalmist penned this prayer all of us should pray on a continual basis. Each day as we arise from bed, these words should be on our lips and in our heart. We need daily renewal and cleansing through prayer just as we need to keep our bodies refreshed each day with water. Let’s not forget to start each day with prayer and the reading of Scripture. Amen!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need

The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City issues boil water notice affecting 10 connections on Vine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:. [1200-1399] Vine Street. This advisory affects approximately 10 connections in the city’s drinking water system. LaTanya Thomas-Bennett, a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Grand opening held for The Canopy School

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canopy Children’s Solution held a grandy opening ceremony for The Canopy School on Wednesday, September 14. The ceremony was held at the school’s location on North Avery Boulevard in Ridgeland. Leaders of the Canopy Children’s Solutions have worked 16 months to provide an environment to children who have learning differences […]
RIDGELAND, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy