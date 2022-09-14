Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, Oh, God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Many, many years ago, the psalmist penned this prayer all of us should pray on a continual basis. Each day as we arise from bed, these words should be on our lips and in our heart. We need daily renewal and cleansing through prayer just as we need to keep our bodies refreshed each day with water. Let’s not forget to start each day with prayer and the reading of Scripture. Amen!

