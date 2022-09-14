Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
WLBT
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
Parents Magazine
Guaranteed Income Programs Like Magnolia Mothers Trust Are Helping Black Single Mothers Support Their Families
One of the poorest and most underserved states in the Union for the African American community is not where you'd expect to find the longest-running guaranteed income program. Magnolia Mother's Trust gives Black single mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached. The program provides...
caringmagazine.org
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
Starkville Daily News
NAACP sends over 30,000 lbs of water to Jackson
Two weeks ago, when the Oktibbeha County Branch of NAACP’s Jackson Water Crisis committee started putting together their water drive, they never could have imagined the response the community would have to their call. This past Thursday, in partnership with Mt. Peiler Missionary Baptist Church, the Starkville Police Department, and what seemed like the entire county, the Oktibbeha County branch of NAACP finished loading up their eighteen-wheeler to take water to Jackson to help with the water crisis happening in the state capital.
WLBT
Residents skeptical of water safety scramble to distribution sites despite boil order lift
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the lifting of the boil water notice, Jackson residents are scrambling to state distribution sites. They are rushing to the remaining water distribution sites stocking up while they can. One day after the boil water notice was lifted hundreds of residents continue to flock to...
Vicksburg Post
‘Sweet Caroline’: Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma establishes scholarship fund in memory of Vicksburg native
Caroline Simrall Hood was a vivacious and funny young woman; she loved her family, her friends and cheering for the St. Aloysius Flashes. But on Jan. 11, 2022, Caroline’s life was cut short by a tragic car accident, affecting many in the community. As family and friends continue to...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption
When a water crisis forced schools back online in Jackson, Mississippi, fifth-grade teacher Ryan Johnson saw reminders everywhere of pandemic times. Two and a half years after schools switched to remote learning for COVID-19, he once again logged into online learning to see kids lying in bed at home while tuning in for his classes.
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
messenger-news.com
Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi
GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
fox40jackson.com
Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they...
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System
Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
mageenews.com
Create in Me a Pure Heart
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, Oh, God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Many, many years ago, the psalmist penned this prayer all of us should pray on a continual basis. Each day as we arise from bed, these words should be on our lips and in our heart. We need daily renewal and cleansing through prayer just as we need to keep our bodies refreshed each day with water. Let’s not forget to start each day with prayer and the reading of Scripture. Amen!
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need
The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
WLBT
City issues boil water notice affecting 10 connections on Vine Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:. [1200-1399] Vine Street. This advisory affects approximately 10 connections in the city’s drinking water system. LaTanya Thomas-Bennett, a...
Grand opening held for The Canopy School
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canopy Children’s Solution held a grandy opening ceremony for The Canopy School on Wednesday, September 14. The ceremony was held at the school’s location on North Avery Boulevard in Ridgeland. Leaders of the Canopy Children’s Solutions have worked 16 months to provide an environment to children who have learning differences […]
