Cobb County, GA

CBS 46

Marietta names Marty Ferrell as police chief

Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
HAPEVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Creative ways to cook during a...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating

The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Funeral held for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr.

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A funeral for the second of two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty took place Thursday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. took place at West Ridge Church in Dallas. It was an emotional service with family, friends and fellow officers saying goodbye to the fallen deputy.
DALLAS, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues. According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders. Lichtenstadter...
ATLANTA, GA

