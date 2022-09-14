Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known and that is that they will always have respect for public servants. Megahn...
Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest. Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.
CBS 46
Marietta names Marty Ferrell as police chief
Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
CBS 46
Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty.
cobbcountycourier.com
GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Creative ways to cook during a...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating
The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
CBS 46
Funeral held for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr.
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A funeral for the second of two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty took place Thursday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. took place at West Ridge Church in Dallas. It was an emotional service with family, friends and fellow officers saying goodbye to the fallen deputy.
CBS 46
Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
CBS 46
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
weisradio.com
Lanham Found Guilty on Two of Seven Counts; Hung Jury on Murder Charge
A Chattooga County Jury brought back two guilty verdicts but was not able to come to a consensus on five other charges against a Chattooga County, Georgia woman that’s accused of murdering her husband five years ago. Sheriff Mark Schrader said Wednesday evening that Renee Lanham was found guilty...
CBS 46
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
CBS 46
32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues. According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders. Lichtenstadter...
Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
Facing a murder charge after driving into a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes, a metro Atlanta attorney ...
Comments / 0