Saint Paul, MN

Frank Rizzo
2d ago

should be a boom for close suburbs, developers aren't going to want to build under Melvin's thumb

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul moves to adjust rent control measure to allow higher increases in between tenants

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul City Council moved forward with a plan that adjusts the 3 percent rent cap approved by voters last fall, allowing property owners to raise rents by even more when transitioning between tenants.The carve out to the rent control ordinance authorizes landlords to increase rents by 8 percent plus the rate of inflation if a tenant moves out. The amendment came Wednesday from Council President Amy Brendmoen, who said it's a compromise after community members were upset with another plan to remove the rent regulations entirely when a unit turns over, known as "vacancy...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul City Council unanimously approves rent stabilization changes

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With rent rising relentlessly, St. Paul voters approved a measure to try and bring it under control.Mayor Melvin Carter says he plans to approve changes to that measure. Originally, it limited monthly rent increases to 3 percent in any given year. Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council voted to allow building owners to increase rent more than 3 percent after a renter leaves, but no more than 8 percent plus inflation."Today's vote reflects the will of our voters and the recommendations we received from the stakeholder group this summer," Carter said. "I look forward to signing this ordinance as currently drafted." Council members will hold a public hearing on the issue next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced the package just a week before early voting starts. Control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake in the election, and Walz has been battered by Republicans for tying Minnesota’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s tough rules. He said he unveiled his plan so close to the election only because it took a long time to complete, but also that campaign season is a good time to “foster conversations” about policy directions. “This issue will transcend whoever’s elected. This issue is not going away. It needs to be addressed,” Walz said. “The urgency is here,” he continued. “We’re moving forward on this. And I think it lets us set up a stark contrast.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Paul, MN
ktoe.com

Governor Walz Shows Support For Nurses Strike

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is showing his support for the Minnesota Nurses Association strike. Walz stopped at a picket line in St. Paul yesterday, saying he respects the union’s right to bargain with hospitals. Yesterday was the second day of a three-day strike by the 15-thousand members of the union, affecting 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. The nurses will resume their positions at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
COON RAPIDS, MN
myvillager.com

Liquor district could expand to Highland Bridge

The new Lunds & Byerlys supermarket at Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue is one step closer to obtaining an on-sale liquor license. The Saint Paul Planning Commission on August 19 unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the expansion of the Highland Village commercial development district to include the 122-acre Highland Bridge development. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at the Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
themacweekly.com

Don’t let freeway removal pass us by

As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area has ninth highest inflation rate

(The Center Square) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin metropolitan statistical area is experiencing the ninth-highest rise in inflation among the 23 metropolitan areas ranked throughout the nation, WalletHub reported Tuesday. WalletHub created its rankings by equally weighing the consumer price index of the latest month available compared with two...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?

Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
MINNESOTA STATE

