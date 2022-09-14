Read full article on original website
Frank Rizzo
2d ago
should be a boom for close suburbs, developers aren't going to want to build under Melvin's thumb
St. Paul moves to adjust rent control measure to allow higher increases in between tenants
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul City Council moved forward with a plan that adjusts the 3 percent rent cap approved by voters last fall, allowing property owners to raise rents by even more when transitioning between tenants.The carve out to the rent control ordinance authorizes landlords to increase rents by 8 percent plus the rate of inflation if a tenant moves out. The amendment came Wednesday from Council President Amy Brendmoen, who said it's a compromise after community members were upset with another plan to remove the rent regulations entirely when a unit turns over, known as "vacancy...
St. Paul City Council unanimously approves rent stabilization changes
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With rent rising relentlessly, St. Paul voters approved a measure to try and bring it under control.Mayor Melvin Carter says he plans to approve changes to that measure. Originally, it limited monthly rent increases to 3 percent in any given year. Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council voted to allow building owners to increase rent more than 3 percent after a renter leaves, but no more than 8 percent plus inflation."Today's vote reflects the will of our voters and the recommendations we received from the stakeholder group this summer," Carter said. "I look forward to signing this ordinance as currently drafted." Council members will hold a public hearing on the issue next week.
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced the package just a week before early voting starts. Control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake in the election, and Walz has been battered by Republicans for tying Minnesota’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s tough rules. He said he unveiled his plan so close to the election only because it took a long time to complete, but also that campaign season is a good time to “foster conversations” about policy directions. “This issue will transcend whoever’s elected. This issue is not going away. It needs to be addressed,” Walz said. “The urgency is here,” he continued. “We’re moving forward on this. And I think it lets us set up a stark contrast.”
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
fox9.com
Minnesota employers seeing ‘renewed interest’ in labor unions this year
This year Minneapolis teachers and Minnesota nurses walked off the job, and other industries – most recently the railway workers – averted potential strikes. Some experts point to a "renewed interest" in labor unions as one driving reason.
ktoe.com
Governor Walz Shows Support For Nurses Strike
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is showing his support for the Minnesota Nurses Association strike. Walz stopped at a picket line in St. Paul yesterday, saying he respects the union’s right to bargain with hospitals. Yesterday was the second day of a three-day strike by the 15-thousand members of the union, affecting 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. The nurses will resume their positions at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
fox9.com
No deal reached as the Minnesota nurses’ strike comes to a close: What happens next?
(FOX 9) - The third and final day of the largest private sector nurses' strike comes to a close, and nurses still have not reached a deal with the hospitals. So, what happens next, and could there be another round of picketing?. Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) aren’t...
myvillager.com
Liquor district could expand to Highland Bridge
The new Lunds & Byerlys supermarket at Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue is one step closer to obtaining an on-sale liquor license. The Saint Paul Planning Commission on August 19 unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the expansion of the Highland Village commercial development district to include the 122-acre Highland Bridge development. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at the Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy.
Addressing the need: Efforts are underway to recruit and retain Black male teachers in Minnesota
James Cannon remembers being the only Black kid in a class of white kids. Not only that, but of all of his K-12 teachers, he distinctly remembers the two Black teachers because there were so few. It’s been proven that representation makes a difference in a child’s life. Studies looking...
themacweekly.com
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by
As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area has ninth highest inflation rate
(The Center Square) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin metropolitan statistical area is experiencing the ninth-highest rise in inflation among the 23 metropolitan areas ranked throughout the nation, WalletHub reported Tuesday. WalletHub created its rankings by equally weighing the consumer price index of the latest month available compared with two...
fox9.com
New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
fox9.com
New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater
(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?
Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
