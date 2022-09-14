ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Monica Lewinsky says Ken Starr’s death brings ‘complicated feelings’

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DfP3_0hvkfDtb00
FILE – Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France, on June 25, 2015. Lewinsky had a tempered, compassionate response to the death Tuesday of Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation of Bill Clinton helped reveal her affair with the president and, she once wrote, make her life a “living hell.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

Monica Lewinsky on Tuesday responded to the death of former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation into former President Clinton and his relationship with the then-White House intern.

“As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him,” Lewinsky shared on Twitter Tuesday after news of Starr’s passing broke.

The Whitewater investigation was initially an examination of Clinton’s real estate dealings and work on the Whitewater Development Corporation, but later expanded to encompass Clinton’s relationship with then-intern Lewinsky.

The ordeal, which forced Lewinsky into the limelight, eventually made her a self-dubbed “anti-bullying activist.”

She was an executive producer of the 2021 HBO Max documentary “15 Minutes of Shame,” which looked at the culture of public shaming, and a producer for FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” which chronicles Lewinsky’s relationship with Clinton and the surrounding events, including the release of “The Starr Report.”

The prosecutor’s 1998 report to Congress shared explicit details of the relationship and argued that Clinton had lied to the American people about the affair, suggesting the lie may be grounds for impeachment.

Clinton was impeached, but then was acquitted in the Senate.

Starr wrote in a 2018 memoir, “I deeply regret that I took on the Lewinsky phase of the investigation. But at the same time, as I still see it twenty years later, there was no practical alternative to my doing so,” as quoted in The New York Times.

More than two decades after the Starr report was released, Starr joined former President Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial in 2020. He died Tuesday in Houston, Texas, at age 76.

Comments / 47

Robbie Johnson
2d ago

Bill Clinton was asked his thoughts on Monica Lewinsky and he thought for a minute and said, "Well, she has the whitest smile I've ever come across."

Reply(1)
20
Freedom Fest
2d ago

the comments should get an award, we must protect women, saying anything bad about women is sexist, not going with the agenda that all women are victims, then comes Monica, and all of a sudden, she is trashed and name called and everything else, only a Clinton can get caught cheating on his wife, lie to the world about it and random people will come to your defense.

Reply
7
Karen Lewis
2d ago

Monica since her tryst with Bill Clinton had changed to vote Republican....and exclaimed the reason was. .... Democrats left a BAD TASTE IN MY MOUTH 👄

Reply(2)
12
Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton appears to defend Bill over Lewinsky affair: ‘He was really ashamed about it’

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to defend her husband, former President Bill Clinton, over the affair got him impeached in 1998. In a clip from her forthcoming television programme Gutsy, UCLA Health chaplain Rev Whittney Ijanaten asked Ms Clinton whether her husband would have revealed his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had the couple not been in the public eye. “Oh no,” Ms Clinton responded. “No. Becasue he was so embarrassed and really ashamed about it.”Mr Clinton has indeed expressed remorse for the affair with Ms Lewinsky on a number of occasions...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Clinton Whitewater Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies From Surgery Complications

Ken Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” his son Randall P. Starr said in a statement. “The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him.”More to comeRead more at The Daily Beast.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself: ‘He’s not the man I married’

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the man she married more than 20 years ago possesses little resemblance to the election denying Trump-pundit she sees in today’s political arena.“I can certainly tell you - the person you see now is not the man I married,” Judith Giuliani said in an interview with Inside Edition, set to air on Tuesday night. “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed.”The candid remarks from Ms Giuliani, who was married to the former Trump attorney from 2003 until filing for divorce in 2019, arrive as a series of tell-alls...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Monica Lewinsky
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair

Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#U S Solicitor#Whitewater#Hbo#Fx#Congress#American#Senate
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
81K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy