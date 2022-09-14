Read full article on original website
Related
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Texas will ‘keep those buses coming’ until Biden admin ‘wakes up’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
With Texas continuing to send migrant buses to sanctuary cities and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis facing political backlash for sending two planes to Martha's Vineyard, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed the state will "keep those buses coming," and teased legislation that would ease the crisis' "financial burden" and "invasion of our state," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.
Cruz confronted on airplane over school safety; Texas senator replies, 'You're a partisan'
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was heckled on a flight Thursday over gun control and school safety policies, prompting the senator to call the heckler "a partisan." The senator, along with his fellow passengers, was preparing to exit the plane landing in Texas when a passenger filmed Cruz and began pressing him with questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
Facing historic Biden-era border crisis, GOP governors go on the offensive
With an enormous migrant crisis at the southern border that has seen millions of migrants cross illegally during the Biden administration, and with no end in sight, Republican governors are taking increasingly aggressive action to push back. The move this week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fly two planes...
Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate: 'Name the time'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate. "Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," Newsom tweeted on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Harris Co. audit of Crime Stoppers incomplete when organization did not fulfill request
Crime Stoppers has been criticized after two newspaper investigations say the nonprofit has "lost focus and become political," blaming Democratic judges for issues of the bond.
fox40jackson.com
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China
A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
KBTX.com
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
Fox News
789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2