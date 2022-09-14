ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Texas will ‘keep those buses coming’ until Biden admin ‘wakes up’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

With Texas continuing to send migrant buses to sanctuary cities and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis facing political backlash for sending two planes to Martha's Vineyard, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed the state will "keep those buses coming," and teased legislation that would ease the crisis' "financial burden" and "invasion of our state," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
Fox News

Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate: 'Name the time'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate. "Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," Newsom tweeted on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China

A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B93

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
EAGLE PASS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy