Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Shane Beamer Claps Back at Reporter Who Asked If Team Gave Up
After a blowout loss at home against the nation’s top-ranked team, the South Carolina coach was not happy with a press conference question.
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
World No. 3 Cameron Smith leads by three heading into Sunday at LIV Chicago
Cameron Smith made his LIV Golf debut in Boston a few weeks ago, eventually tying for fourth. He’s 18 holes away from winning his first event on the Saudi-backed circuit just outside of Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms. The Australian’s lone bogey of the day came at the par-5...
