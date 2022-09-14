ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

onlygators.com

Florida vs. South Florida: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

No team in the nation has had a higher high and lower low through two weeks of the 2022 college football season than the No. 18 Florida Gators, which also enter Saturday as the only program in the nation to play AP Top 25 opponents in consecutive games to start the campaign. If head coach Billy Napier wanted his program to get experienced succeeding and failing, well, mission accomplished.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bobcats top regional football power poll

Mother Nature had her way last week in Gainesville. Buchholz’s game against city rival Eastside was called late in the first quarter, with the Bobcats leading 7-0, due to weather. After attempts to play the game at a later date failed, the game ended as a no-contest. Buchholz remained...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners

A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Semi catches fire on I-75

A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
CROSS CITY, FL
wuft.org

Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives

WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
WALDO, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL
