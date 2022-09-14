Read full article on original website
Related
onlygators.com
Florida vs. South Florida: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel
No team in the nation has had a higher high and lower low through two weeks of the 2022 college football season than the No. 18 Florida Gators, which also enter Saturday as the only program in the nation to play AP Top 25 opponents in consecutive games to start the campaign. If head coach Billy Napier wanted his program to get experienced succeeding and failing, well, mission accomplished.
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Florida vs. USF: Need to knowUSF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this ...
Gators Raving About Rookie RB Trevor Etienne: ‘This Is Going To Be Special’
Florida Gators true freshman running back Trevor Etienne is "a home run threat."
Gators Midweek Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out vs. USF
Gators right tackle Michael Tarquin and linebacker Ventrell Miller exited Florida's game against Kentucky with lower body injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CB Jaydon Hill Inching Closer to Return for Gators
Cornerback Jaydon Hill was upgraded on Florida's Week 3 injury report.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bobcats top regional football power poll
Mother Nature had her way last week in Gainesville. Buchholz’s game against city rival Eastside was called late in the first quarter, with the Bobcats leading 7-0, due to weather. After attempts to play the game at a later date failed, the game ended as a no-contest. Buchholz remained...
mycbs4.com
Local high school football teams see cancellations due to flooding at Citizens Field
Gainesville, FL — With football season in full swing, some local high school teams have seen their games cancelled or relocated due to the rain causing flooding at Citizens Field. "I know it's very disappointing for the kids. It's disappointing for me," Clint Bryan has been in charge of...
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
WCJB
NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
mycbs4.com
Outrage over Gainesville's rezoning plan leads arrest for felony political intimidation
Gainesville — GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A contractor and director at a real estate firm emailed Gainesville city commissioners and said he hoped they would be assaulted over a controversial plan to allow construction of multifamily housing in residential neighborhoods, police said. Police arrested Terry Lyle Martin-Back, 68, of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
WCJB
Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
wuft.org
Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives
WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
WCJB
Cedar Key man arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing charges in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say, he confronted a group of people and used racial slurs. Deputies arrested David Emanuel, 61, of Cedar Key, who is out on bond after his arrest on Monday. Last week, Levy County deputies...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0