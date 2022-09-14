Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
bethesdamagazine.com
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
fox5dc.com
Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
fox5dc.com
A focus on recruiting female officers
Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. The Prince William County Police Department's force is 15% female, but they’d like to see that number double. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the department about their recruiting efforts.
mocoshow.com
COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer
The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
WJLA
Lockdown lifted after no gun found on Montgomery Co. high school campus: Police
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Lockdown at a Bethesda, Maryland high school was lifted Wednesday morning after no weapons were found on school property, authorities said. At 9:55 a.m., Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School administration received a call from a parent of a student who thought another student might be in possession of a gun.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County police focus on recruiting female officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. Meanwhile, many departments are facing a shortage of officers. Agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are no exception. Some are turning to social media to attract and encourage women to apply. The...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
mocoshow.com
Revised Personal Mobile Device Policy in Place for MCPS Students
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) concerning student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Approved in May, the regulation establishes procedures for possession and use of non-MCPS issued personal mobile devices that are used to send or receive data via voice, video or text, such as tablets, laptops, smart watches, tablets and cellphones by students who are on MCPS property or engaged in MCPS-sponsored activities. This update to the regulation aligns guidelines with current best practices and, importantly, was developed collaboratively by a workgroup composed of staff, students and community members.
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
NBC Washington
Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game
Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
