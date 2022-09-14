ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chevy Chase Village, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Bethesda, MD
Education
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

A focus on recruiting female officers

Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. The Prince William County Police Department's force is 15% female, but they’d like to see that number double. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the department about their recruiting efforts.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer

The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#K12#Highschool#Mcps
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox5dc.com

Prince William County police focus on recruiting female officers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. Meanwhile, many departments are facing a shortage of officers. Agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are no exception. Some are turning to social media to attract and encourage women to apply. The...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Revised Personal Mobile Device Policy in Place for MCPS Students

Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) concerning student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Approved in May, the regulation establishes procedures for possession and use of non-MCPS issued personal mobile devices that are used to send or receive data via voice, video or text, such as tablets, laptops, smart watches, tablets and cellphones by students who are on MCPS property or engaged in MCPS-sponsored activities. This update to the regulation aligns guidelines with current best practices and, importantly, was developed collaboratively by a workgroup composed of staff, students and community members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy