ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Fire breaks out near TownePlace Suites in SLO

A fire broke out behind the TownePlace Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. A caller reported the blaze shortly burning along Calle Joaquin beside TownePlace Suites and Highway 101 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire sent smoke billowing over the highway. KSBY reports the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash

Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Hose#Fire Burning#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Jose Perez Hernandez Injured after Crash along Highway 101 [Nipomo, CA]

42-Year-Old Caltrans Crew Injured after Vehicle Crash near Teftt Street. The crash happened on September 9th at around 1:31 p.m. near Teftt Street. According to police, 29-year-old Alexander Ayala was traveling southbound when he drifted off the road and struck a Caltrans truck. Furthermore, the truck collided with 42-year-old Perez...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy