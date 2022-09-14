Read full article on original website
Multiple kids hospitalized following crash on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Road
Multiple children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
calcoasttimes.com
Fire breaks out near TownePlace Suites in SLO
A fire broke out behind the TownePlace Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. A caller reported the blaze shortly burning along Calle Joaquin beside TownePlace Suites and Highway 101 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire sent smoke billowing over the highway. KSBY reports the...
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash
Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
Fire breaks out along Calle Joaquin, tall flames visible from freeway
A fire broke out behind the Marriott in San Luis Obispo and shot flames up that could be seen from Hwy 101 Friday morning.
Man killed after motorcycle collides with guardrail
A motorcycle crash is slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo during the Friday evening commute. It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.
Arson blamed for SLO fire that left 4 college students homeless, officials say
The SLO Police Department is asking for area residents with surveillance camera systems to share their footage.
San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots
A Bakersfield man was arrested on Thursday for stealing a box truck that contained $50,000 of Western-style boots in San Luis Obispo County. The post San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Residents share concerns after man threatens drivers along El Camino Real
KSBY spoke with three people who said that a man pointed what appeared to be a gun or some object at their cars in recent weeks.
Templeton man arrested on suspicion of assault, robbery, and burglary
A man from Templeton was arrested on suspicion of assault, robbery and burglary after breaking into a Morro Bay house, police said Friday.
Suspects identified, shoes returned after burglary in Grover Beach
A Grover Beach resident will be reunited with his collectible sneakers after they were taken from his apartment, police say.
L.A. Weekly
Jose Perez Hernandez Injured after Crash along Highway 101 [Nipomo, CA]
42-Year-Old Caltrans Crew Injured after Vehicle Crash near Teftt Street. The crash happened on September 9th at around 1:31 p.m. near Teftt Street. According to police, 29-year-old Alexander Ayala was traveling southbound when he drifted off the road and struck a Caltrans truck. Furthermore, the truck collided with 42-year-old Perez...
Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo
A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday. The post Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspected chop shop operator arrested for vehicle theft in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in connection with the recent theft of a box truck in San Luis Obispo County.
With 92-cent gas and aging pumps, this Atascadero station was a dying breed
“If they really want to ration gas, let the price go to $2 or $3 a gallon. That will cut use way back,” the owner of the Tasco station said.
Officials identify woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was walking across the highway in Nipomo Saturday evening.
Morro Bay man arrested for threatening to kill, slicing victim’s face with knife
A 41-year-old Morro Bay resident was arrested on Thursday after he broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend and punched and slashed her current boyfriend's face with a knife and demanded money. The post Morro Bay man arrested for threatening to kill, slicing victim’s face with knife appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
kprl.com
Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022
The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
