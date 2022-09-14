Read full article on original website
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. East Texas nurses begin training Wednesday on specific aspect of caring for kids with cancer. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT. |. “They require really...
Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches high thrown pass for touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Marshall, Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches the high thrown pass from quarterback Connor Cuff for a touchdown.
Housing Market
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Buying tax foreclosed property on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse will soon be a thing of the past. Come February 2023, the monthly auction will move online. “For one, it’s certainly a time saver,” said Jim Lambeth with Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s going...
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams makes a run across the whole field for a touchdown
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Elysian Fields, Beckville’s J’Koby Williams runs up the whole field, dodging players half the way, to score a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Tyler High’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and run for a 70-yard touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against North Mesquite, Tyler High School’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and runs it in for a 70-yard touchdown.
Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
Hughes Springs and Jefferson face off in Thursday game
Maleek Johnson makes a long touchdown run. Grapeland takes down Groveland with a score of 26-44 on Thursday night. Jefferson beats Hughes Springs Thursday night with a score of 24-35. Lufkin coach says week's practices led to upset win. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT. Lufkin prepares to...
RAW VIDEO: Chick-Fil-A worker fights off would-be carjacker
Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene.
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
