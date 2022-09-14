ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Housing Market

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County moving to healthier housing market

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs and Jefferson face off in Thursday game

Maleek Johnson makes a long touchdown run. Grapeland takes down Groveland with a score of 26-44 on Thursday night. Jefferson beats Hughes Springs Thursday night with a score of 24-35. Lufkin coach says week's practices led to upset win. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT. Lufkin prepares to...
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX

