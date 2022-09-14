Read full article on original website
Teacher Charged In Boy’s Hot Car Death Outside La Joya Elementary School
The hot car death of a 5-year-old boy outside of a La Joya elementary school last month has led to the arrest of the boy’s aunt. 37-year-old Diana Trevino-Montelongo was arrested Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide. Her young nephew was found unresponsive inside her vehicle the afternoon of August 25th in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, where Trevino-Montelongo was a teacher.
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Brownsville Man Charged with Trying to Run Over New Boyfriend of Ex-Girlfriend
Brownsville Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempt to run over the new boyfriend of the man’s ex-girlfriend. Police say 31-year-old Josue Maldonado confronted his ex’s new boyfriend at a home on Gloria Street with a gun. When the new boyfriend tried to run inside the house, police say Maldonado allegedly tried to run him over with his car and assault him with a crowbar.
Mission Woman Denies Guilt In Drunk Driving Death
A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes. The victim was getting into the passenger side of an...
Ongoing Starr County Drug Investigation Snares City Secretary
The Rio Grande City city secretary has been arrested on money laundering charges related to a drug trafficking ring who federal investigators say her husband was involved in. The McAllen Monitor reports Melissa Garza was one of four people taken into federal custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking based in Starr County.
McAllen Receives $25M to Expand Anzalduas International Bridge
The City of McAllen has been awarded 25-million dollars to expand the Anzalduas International bridge. The expansion will enable the span to carry commercial truck traffic in addition to the passenger traffic it currently handles. The funding will come from the federal Transportation Department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program....
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
Disability Access Tool Added To Hidalgo County Website
Hidalgo County has added a feature to its website that is designed to help those with disabilities. The addition is an assistive toolbar called Recite Me. It enables people with hearing issues to enhance the sound and those who have problems seeing to make changes in color, size of font and contrast. It’s also able to provide translation tools for more than 100 languages.
