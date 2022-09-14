ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee schools superintendent should not be elected

Do you want more politics in the school system? Your answer should be NO. The voter should say NO on the ballot to elect a Lee County school superintendent. Our Republican lead local state delegation introduced and passed a bill to place the question on the November ballot. It will be the very last item on the ballot.
Lee County schools put on alert after ‘swatting’ prank

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An apparent prank call caused a search of every school in Lee County Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. At least one school, South Fort Myers High School, was put in lockdown for a short time. According to notices on the sheriff’s...
African Caribbean American Center reopening for Fort Myers youth

A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.
Mariner Middle School student arrested for school threat at Mariner High

A Mariner Middle School student has been arrested after a social media post threatening Mariner High School circulated on Tuesday night. The Cape Coral Police Department said there were multiple reports from students and parents due to a Snapchat photo that referenced Mariner High School “getting shot up” on Wednesday.
12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening to blow up a school bus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat to blow up a school bus at Gulf Middle School. On September 15, Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to Gulf Middle School in reference to a school threat that occurred on September 14. The School Resource Officer was contacted...
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff

The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
Collier man arrested for getting into altercation with deputy

A 53-year-old convicted felon was arrested after getting into an altercation with Collier County deputies. Thomas Dersch, of Collier County, faces charges of robbery, unarmed battery and carjacking, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a controlled substance. The incident happened on Friday in the parking lot of...
Florida Atlantic University researchers looking for algae study volunteers in Cape Coral

Florida Atlantic University is looking for volunteers in Cape Coral to help them with a study on the impacts of harmful algae on human health. Volunteers will be asked to participate in a data collecting session where they will provide researchers with nasal swabs and blood and urine samples to test for algae toxins. Volunteers will also have to take a short survey.
