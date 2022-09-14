Read full article on original website
Lee schools superintendent should not be elected
Do you want more politics in the school system? Your answer should be NO. The voter should say NO on the ballot to elect a Lee County school superintendent. Our Republican lead local state delegation introduced and passed a bill to place the question on the November ballot. It will be the very last item on the ballot.
Family of hit and run victim calls on lawmakers for change
The family of 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam traveled to Lee County from New York. They are calling on lawmakers to make changes to the stretch of road he died on.
