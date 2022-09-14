Read full article on original website
Bob Glauber: Browns are catching the Jets at a good time; complicated equation for their playoff chances
Bob Glauber talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Jets, why he thinks the Browns’ chance at a playoff berth is a complicated matter, Brian Daboll’s win in his coaching debut with the Giants, the biggest overreactions in Week 1 and more.
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson: ‘I’m Happy He Got Paid’
Jalen Brunson’s play last season was a big reason for his eventual $100 million payday from the New York Knicks. However, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd gets some credit as well for giving Brunson a much larger role.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
New York Knicks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In any workplace, the ability to get along with others is important. If you don’t possess it, you’ll have to be especially talented to thrive. NBA franchises are no exception. With that said, some people are just that talented. If you’re elite in your field, someone will overlook...
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Saquon Barkley took home this honor for his week 1 performance
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants started 1-0 with a 21-20 victory vs the Titans. They had luck on their side with Randy Bullock missing a game-winning 47-yard field goal. A fourth quarter comeback in week one helped seal the victory for New York, but Saquon Barkley carried the team all game long. He looked fresh and it was clear that Barkley is much healthier than he was in week one last season. His stellar performance earned him the honor of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
New York Giants will once again be thin on the defensive side in Week 2
The New York Giants are already facing significant injury issues on the defensive side of the football, and with a severe lack of depth at multiple positions, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is certainly walking a tightrope. Considering both of Wink’s premier edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, have been...
In addition to back injury, Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. also played with torn meniscus
A stress fracture in his lower back ended Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2022 season.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player To A Two-Way Contract
The Brooklyn Nets have officially re-sign David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. Duke spent the 2021-22 season with the Nets on a two-way contract.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2
Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
Thibs in Trouble? Do Knicks Need NBA Playoffs for Coach to Keep Job?
Some Knicks watchers might suggest that the organization's long-standing struggles are the responsibility of people well above Thibodeau's pay grade. But there sits the "hot seat.''
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2
What's on tap for the NFC East? Andrew Parsaud has your rundown.
Donovan Mitchell makes interesting claim about Knicks trade rumors
Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the last big moves of the NBA offseason. For much of the summer, however, rumors were prominently linking him to the New York Knicks instead. Mitchell was formally introduced by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and was interviewed by ESPN’s...
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
Hornacek will return to familiar professional settings.
