ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect

AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stabbed her neighbor. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept....
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cayce Police Officers
wach.com

Burglary suspect charged with grand larceny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A woman is facing burglary and grand larceny charges, according to the Columbia Police Department. LOCAL FIRST | SC man sentenced to 10 years after committing sex crimes with 15-year-old boy. Police say Kristen Robinson, 23, was caught on camera swiping expensive equipment from a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
columbiapd.net

10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy