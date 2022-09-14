Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stabbed her neighbor. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept....
WIS-TV
Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police serve warrant connected to drive-by shooting
A search warrant was served Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting. Two men in Edgefield County were arrested by several law enforcement agencies after a man was found dead in wooded area. Police were dispatched to Fairfield Street to serve a warrant in relation to a drive-by shooting that...
wach.com
Burglary suspect charged with grand larceny
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A woman is facing burglary and grand larceny charges, according to the Columbia Police Department. LOCAL FIRST | SC man sentenced to 10 years after committing sex crimes with 15-year-old boy. Police say Kristen Robinson, 23, was caught on camera swiping expensive equipment from a...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
wach.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
WIS-TV
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school. On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High...
columbiapd.net
10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
Comments / 2