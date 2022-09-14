Bruins’ Lysell & Beecher Headline Prospects Challenge Roster

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues. and the Montreal Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Lue Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts and will be UFAs: “O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev, Mikkola, these guys are all going to be UFA’s. Right now, we’re going to just let the season play itself out, have these guys play.
Yardbarker
Report: Head coach Herm Edwards fired by Arizona State
Edwards has been on the hot seat for some time. When he was hired in 2017, the expectation was that he would have the program challenging for Pac-12 titles. The Sun Devils have not come particularly close to achieving that during his tenure, as shown by his 26-20 overall record. Saturday’s shocking loss to Eastern Michigan was the last straw, though even some associated with the program were ready to move on in 2021.
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Knicks add more shooting, sign Svi Mykhailiuk to partially guaranteed contract
The New York Knicks are taking a flier on Svi Mykhailiuk after the Toronto Raptors waived the Ukrainian wing. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Knicks on Sunday. The Athletic first reported the news. Mykhailiuk teamed up with Alex Len in leading Ukraine to...
Yardbarker
Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie
The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
Comments / 0