Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Duncan community raising money for mother in need
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
kswo.com
City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
kswo.com
Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
kswo.com
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business women from across the area gathered Thursday to motivate and encourage each other. It was all part of the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit which was held at Cameron University. Attendees heard from guest speakers on a range of topics from start-up experiences to...
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
kswo.com
Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electra ISD receives ‘all-clear’, normal activity restored
Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said all Electra ISD campuses have been restored to normal activity.
kswo.com
Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
kswo.com
Lawton fights prairie dog population control
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife presented a population control plan regarding prairie dogs. Kirk Kurtkuklanski is the wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he said overpopulation of the prairie dog in Lawton not only can cause harm to the animals themselves but can also pose a threat to humans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thechronicle.news
Chris Cagle to perform at the Apache Casino Hotel Sept. 17
LAWTON – Country-music star Chris Cagle will be performing Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center in Lawton. Cagle’s Nashville country-music career kicked off at the dawn of the 21st century when Virgin Nashville released Cagle’s October 2000 debut – Play It Loud – to widespread acclaim.
kswo.com
Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
kswo.com
Assignment causes controversy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
Wichita Falls woman murdered by man she met online featured on Oxygen
A Wichita Falls woman who was murdered 19 years ago after she met a man in a chat room will be featured on An Unexpected Killer on the Oxygen Channel.
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
kswo.com
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
WFISD School Board names new CFO
WFISD officials announced the Board of Trustees has approved a new CFO for the district.
Comments / 0