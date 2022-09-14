ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Duncan community raising money for mother in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Altus residents continue to struggle with water

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business women from across the area gathered Thursday to motivate and encourage each other. It was all part of the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit which was held at Cameron University. Attendees heard from guest speakers on a range of topics from start-up experiences to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
WALTERS, OK
kswo.com

Lawton fights prairie dog population control

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife presented a population control plan regarding prairie dogs. Kirk Kurtkuklanski is the wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he said overpopulation of the prairie dog in Lawton not only can cause harm to the animals themselves but can also pose a threat to humans.
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Chris Cagle to perform at the Apache Casino Hotel Sept. 17

LAWTON – Country-music star Chris Cagle will be performing Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center in Lawton. Cagle’s Nashville country-music career kicked off at the dawn of the 21st century when Virgin Nashville released Cagle’s October 2000 debut – Play It Loud – to widespread acclaim.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
LAWTON, OK

