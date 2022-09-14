Read full article on original website
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton
The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship problems have been widely reported in recent weeks, and by the looks of it, the issues between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife are far from being resolved. According to the latest report from CNN, the two are currently dealing with “marital issues” that have led them […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads
There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You guys can keep poking the bear’: Steve Sarkisian’s fiery response to Texas football QB question after Quinn Ewers injury
Texas football has some genuine excitement to it again after almost taking down Alabama. Steve Sarkisian’s squad lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury in the first quarter. Now, they will have to figure out where to go from here as the redshirt freshman recovers. Ewers will be sidelined...
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase slapped with $23,870 in fines for flipping off Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral for flipping off Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick during his team’s Week 1 loss. While it was an amusing moment for football fans, the incident is going to cost Chase. The Bengals star was fined over $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the loss to the […] The post Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase slapped with $23,870 in fines for flipping off Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed
Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost following their difficult start to the 2022 season. The 3 leading candidates to replace Frost were revealed by Bruce Feldman of FOX College Football. “I think Mickey Joseph, who’s lit a spark around here this week, I think he has a real chance if he can get some […] The post The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD
One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh. Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills get crucial Gabriel Davis, Ed Oliver updates for Monday night matchup with Titans
The Buffalo Bills made a statement against the Los Angeles Rams in the first game of the 2022 season. Their massive win over the Los Angeles Rams should serve as a springboard for a great season. Their next test will be against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Several key players appear […] The post Bills get crucial Gabriel Davis, Ed Oliver updates for Monday night matchup with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
