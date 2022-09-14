ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship problems have been widely reported in recent weeks, and by the looks of it, the issues between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife are far from being resolved. According to the latest report from CNN, the two are currently dealing with “marital issues” that have led them […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ClutchPoints

4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Qb
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase slapped with $23,870 in fines for flipping off Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral for flipping off Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick during his team’s Week 1 loss. While it was an amusing moment for football fans, the incident is going to cost Chase. The Bengals star was fined over $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the loss to the […] The post Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase slapped with $23,870 in fines for flipping off Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed

Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost following their difficult start to the 2022 season. The 3 leading candidates to replace Frost were revealed by Bruce Feldman of FOX College Football. “I think Mickey Joseph, who’s lit a spark around here this week, I think he has a real chance if he can get some […] The post The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD

One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh. Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills get crucial Gabriel Davis, Ed Oliver updates for Monday night matchup with Titans

The Buffalo Bills made a statement against the Los Angeles Rams in the first game of the 2022 season. Their massive win over the Los Angeles Rams should serve as a springboard for a great season. Their next test will be against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Several key players appear […] The post Bills get crucial Gabriel Davis, Ed Oliver updates for Monday night matchup with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
