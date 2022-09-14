Read full article on original website
Salem man arrested on weapons charge following fight
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after responding to a fight in progress with a firearm being displayed. Robert Metcalf was taken into custody at the scene of the fight at the Country Club apartments on South Marion Street. Salem Police...
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash
A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
Vandalia Man Charged With Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage To Property
A Vandalia man has been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count for an alleged attempted burglary. 36 year old Anthony M. Scholes has been charged with Attempted Burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information in the attempted burglary charge says Scholes is alleged to have entered a residence in the 1000 block of West Edwards Street in Vandalia and the Criminal Damage to Property charge says he is alleged to have damaged a garage door and front door at the same residence.
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
Boshears Arrested On White County Warrant
A 23 year old Carmi resident is behind bars this morning following his arrest on a White County warrant. Evan Boshears of Burrell Street was taken into custody on Oak Street Wednesday evening on a warrant for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. Boshears is being held in the White County Jail on a $250 bond.
Bond set at $180,000 for Salem man on three felony charges following alleged bomb threats
Bond has been set at $180,000 for a 35-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with three felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly making three separate bomb threats at Schutt Sports where he worked. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson had the public defender appointed to represent...
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
Person dead in crash between 3 vehicles in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash involving two Ford Escapes and a Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning. At about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash scene on Floraville Road at Loeher Road in rural St. Clair County south of Paderborn, Illinois.
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
Person hospitalized after car and train collided in St. Clair County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a car and a train collided in St. Clair County late Thursday night. The crash happened on Emig Road, north of Route 161 near Mascoutah at around 11 p.m. News 4 was on the scene when one person was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Salem woman pleads guilty to felony drug charge
A 42-year-old Salem woman has entered a guilty plea in Marion County to a charge of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Crystal Berkel of East Church Street was sentenced to two years first offender probation, fined $75, ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment and random testing, complete 30 hours of public service work, and look for a job.
