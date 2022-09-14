Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Register Citizen
Police: Person hospitalized after Hamden shooting Friday
HAMDEN — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Hamden officers were called to the intersection of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday for multiple reports of shots fired and located a shooting victim, according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Register Citizen
Police: Two arrested after man crashes into police cruisers
WATERBURY — Police say a local man was charged with drug, firearm and driving offenses Thursday night after he struck two police cruisers with a car. Officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Angel Drive at 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a parked vehicle in violation of several motor vehicle laws, according to police. The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting two police vehicles and disabling his own, police said.
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
Register Citizen
Road rage likely not factor in deadly I-95 shooting in Norwalk area, police say
As the two survivors of a deadly drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 recover, state police are trying to find out what led to the explosive gunfire this week that left a car with wounded passengers on a Darien road and a highway littered with nearly a dozen shell casings. Earl...
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Register Citizen
State police: At least one injured in alleged hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton late Friday, according to state police. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany, along with firefighters and emergency medical technicians, responded to the crash around 11:34 p.m., Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said in an email.
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
Register Citizen
Plainfield police: Bicyclist injured after crashing into car
PLAINFIELD —A Brooklyn, N.Y. man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his bicycle into a car that didn't grant him the right of way at an intersection, police say. Plainfield police said they responded around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of New Road and Plainfield Pike for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Register Citizen
Police: Boy in Bridgeport Hospital after crash at intersection
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a teenage boy was hospitalized after a car collided with his electric bike on Thursday afternoon. The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls about a serious crash at approximately 4:01 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Callers said that a boy was injured and unresponsive, police said.
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
