ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to pull out another upset. The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eileen from the practice squad...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee-Akron postgame social media buzz

No. 16 Tennessee (3-0) defeated Akron (1-2), 63-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri. The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy