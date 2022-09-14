ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
Callaway flooding issues after the rainy weekend

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the weekend, the city of Callaway had a total of six inches of rain. A few places around the city are now flooded. City Manager Ed Cook said he’s aware of two areas of heavy flooding. One is adjacent to the Callaway cemetery. The city is working with Florida Power […]
Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Free food for 500 Panama City families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Windmark Beach Music Festival. After being postponed last week due to...
Bringing Panamanian coffee to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Coffee Company opened its new coffee truck at the end of August. Located on Thomas Drive across from Publix, Panama City Coffee Company was brought together by a love for coffee. “We got started because of passion, number one,” Joe Thomas,...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
Panama City residents should expect higher rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
