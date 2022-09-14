Read full article on original website
Heat building and watching Fiona
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
Callaway flooding issues after the rainy weekend
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the weekend, the city of Callaway had a total of six inches of rain. A few places around the city are now flooded. City Manager Ed Cook said he’s aware of two areas of heavy flooding. One is adjacent to the Callaway cemetery. The city is working with Florida Power […]
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
Millions in funds coming to Bay County to prevent another major wildfire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six months after thousands of acres were burned and homes destroyed by the Chipola complex fire, Bay County has received funding to ensure a wildfire of that magnitude never happens again. “Most of this money probably will be used for defensible spaces and that sort of stuff,” Bay County Chief […]
Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue graduated another set of Rookies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue put their rookies to the test to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter. Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue partnered with Gulf Coast State College to give real-life hands-on experience to their trainees. The new firefighters participated in “Rookie School.” […]
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Windmark Beach Music Festival. After being postponed last week due to...
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
Bringing Panamanian coffee to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Coffee Company opened its new coffee truck at the end of August. Located on Thomas Drive across from Publix, Panama City Coffee Company was brought together by a love for coffee. “We got started because of passion, number one,” Joe Thomas,...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
Panama City residents should expect higher rates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
