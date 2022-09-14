FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO