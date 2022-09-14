ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Texas elections operation show transparency

(WOAI/KABB) — Less than two months are left until midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen offered a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: The impact of Texas’ changing demographics on elections

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and James about Hispanics becoming the largest demographic group in Texas and what that means for the state’s politics.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Hancock
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Manny Ramirez
KVIA ABC-7

Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration

LOS ANGELES, California -- Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Roruke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about the issues Texas is currently facing. O'Rourke spoke about immigration saying, "Sending these migrants to D.C., to Chicago, to New York, now to the Vice President's house isn't doing anything for them, not doing anything for us. It's The post Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Law Enforcement#Abortion#Politics State#Austin Police Association#Democratic
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

The Hispanic population in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy