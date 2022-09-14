Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
District director for U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores resigns
The district director for Texas’ newest congresswoman, Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, recently resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke
The debate takes place 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar Media Group is hosting and televising the debate on KXAN
Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Texas elections operation show transparency
(WOAI/KABB) — Less than two months are left until midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen offered a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier's campaign said he has met with more than a dozen elected Republican officials and has been publicly endorsed by two.
TribCast: The impact of Texas’ changing demographics on elections
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and James about Hispanics becoming the largest demographic group in Texas and what that means for the state’s politics.
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations
Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections.
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration
LOS ANGELES, California -- Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Roruke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about the issues Texas is currently facing. O'Rourke spoke about immigration saying, "Sending these migrants to D.C., to Chicago, to New York, now to the Vice President's house isn't doing anything for them, not doing anything for us. It's The post Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will...
Poll: 57% say Texas’ leaders haven’t done enough to prevent mass shootings
A majority of Texans say state leaders have not done enough to prevent mass shootings in the state, according to a new poll.
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
DPS director apologizes for Robb Elementary shooting response, says Uvalde will soon be ‘safest city in Texas’
The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing on behalf of law enforcement for the botched response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde that claimed 21 lives just over three months ago. Moments after his apology came an unexpected promise. He said Uvalde would become...
Texas lawmakers briefed on potential solutions to ‘housing crisis’
Finding affordable housing is getting worse in Texas, with some calling it a crisis. Lawmakers are looking into ways to make things better. They heard from a variety of people from the housing industry at the capitol on Tuesday.
New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
The Hispanic population in North Texas
FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
