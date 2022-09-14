Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break

Martin County Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening for Palm City residents after a water main break.

County leaders said the water main break was caused by a lightning strike Wednesday around 5 p.m. on SW High Meadows Rd.

This led to reduced water pressure for the majority of Palm City residents.

Although the water main break has been repaired, the county said for the next 48 hours, Palm City residents should continue to boil their water or use bottled water.

The utility department will be flushing and performing bacterial analysis of the city water.

Officials said the boil water notice will be rescinded after two consecutive days of satisfactory results.

Residents are urged to call the utility department at (772) 221-1434 if they have questions.