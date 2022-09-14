ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
PALISADE, CO
cpr.org

BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
nbc11news.com

Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

Boebert and Frisch duke it out at Club 20

The final Club 20 debate on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Grand Junction, was between the Third Congressional District’s Republican incumbent, Lauren Boebert, and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert’s opening remarks weighed heavily on criticizing Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House. “Nancy Pelosi is running a con-game in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
montrosecounty.net

Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project

Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Dry weekend ahead along with another warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small system earlier today brought a few more scattered showers to Grand Junction towards the afternoon hours. Since the passing of the storm, we have remained dry. Temperatures have remained comfortable, reaching a high in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Some higher elevations, like the Grand Mesa and Glenwood Canyon, had heavier showers from the afternoon to evening hours.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
PALISADE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
nbc11news.com

Warming and drying for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 10 PM Wednesday, 0.60″ of rain fell. That was after 0.54″ of rain fell in the late afternoon. To total for the day was 1.18″, shattering the daily rainfall recod of 0.34″ from 2011. After midnight, another 0.23″ of rain fell. Add Tuesday’s 0.11″ of rain, and our three-day total was 1.52″, which brings our annual deficit down to 1.21″.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy