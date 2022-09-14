Read full article on original website
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
cpr.org
BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Birds Migrating Through Grand Junction Soon
If you live in Mesa County be on the lookout for birds in the skies," We're in a western migration path."
nbc11news.com
Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
soprissun.com
Boebert and Frisch duke it out at Club 20
The final Club 20 debate on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Grand Junction, was between the Third Congressional District’s Republican incumbent, Lauren Boebert, and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert’s opening remarks weighed heavily on criticizing Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House. “Nancy Pelosi is running a con-game in...
thecrite.com
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
montrosecounty.net
Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project
Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
nbc11news.com
Dry weekend ahead along with another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small system earlier today brought a few more scattered showers to Grand Junction towards the afternoon hours. Since the passing of the storm, we have remained dry. Temperatures have remained comfortable, reaching a high in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Some higher elevations, like the Grand Mesa and Glenwood Canyon, had heavier showers from the afternoon to evening hours.
nbc11news.com
Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
nbc11news.com
Warming and drying for the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 10 PM Wednesday, 0.60″ of rain fell. That was after 0.54″ of rain fell in the late afternoon. To total for the day was 1.18″, shattering the daily rainfall recod of 0.34″ from 2011. After midnight, another 0.23″ of rain fell. Add Tuesday’s 0.11″ of rain, and our three-day total was 1.52″, which brings our annual deficit down to 1.21″.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
KJCT8
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
