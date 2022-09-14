ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks I-205 northbound near SR-500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A crash involving a semitruck has much of Interstate 205 northbound blocked near SR-500 on Thursday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash happened near milepost 31, and is blocking the left and center lanes. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed floatplane off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- — The wreckage from the floatplane that crashed and sank in Puget Sound is set to be recovered later this month. On Friday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they will partner with the U.S. Navy to recover the wreckage. The Navy will use a remotely operated vehicle, a barge and a crane to gather the wreckage from the seafloor. Once the barge is outfitted and in place, it will be a 24/7 operation, NTSB officials said. The process will work with the crane lifting the aircraft wreckage pieces. Then, the remotely operated vehicle will collect smaller pieces of debris into baskets and connect the wreckage to the crane to be hoisted out of the water.
ACCIDENTS
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
TACOMA, WA
beckersdental.com

Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty

A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
RENTON, WA
KATU.com

PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant

It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he's worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You've named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is huge...
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail

Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR

