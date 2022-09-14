Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
kptv.com
Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a person they say has been intentionally throwing screws on roads around St. Helens, causing hundreds of flat tires. The St. Helens Police Department on Tuesday confirmed to FOX 12 that witnesses have recently reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the road around Highway 30 and Gable Road.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect located, apprehended in Oregon
The suspect, described as a white male adult with a thin build and beard, has committed several violent felonies from Salt Lake City, UT, to Elko, Nevada.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
KATU.com
Driver faces vehicular homicide after 17-year-old passenger dies in crash on I-205
A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly crash on Interstate 205, Washington State Patrol said. According to state troopers, the crash happened late Thursday night on I-205 northbound near the Northeast 134th Street exit. They say the driver lost control of the...
KATU.com
Coast Guard begins removing 2 abandoned military ships that sank in the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning work to pull two derelict boats from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard approved a plan that dedicates $1 million for this phase of the project. The plan was to restore the boats...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
KATU.com
Crash blocks I-205 northbound near SR-500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A crash involving a semitruck has much of Interstate 205 northbound blocked near SR-500 on Thursday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash happened near milepost 31, and is blocking the left and center lanes. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
KATU.com
Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed floatplane off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- — The wreckage from the floatplane that crashed and sank in Puget Sound is set to be recovered later this month. On Friday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they will partner with the U.S. Navy to recover the wreckage. The Navy will use a remotely operated vehicle, a barge and a crane to gather the wreckage from the seafloor. Once the barge is outfitted and in place, it will be a 24/7 operation, NTSB officials said. The process will work with the crane lifting the aircraft wreckage pieces. Then, the remotely operated vehicle will collect smaller pieces of debris into baskets and connect the wreckage to the crane to be hoisted out of the water.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
beckersdental.com
Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty
A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
KATU.com
PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
KATU.com
Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he's worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You've named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is huge...
iheart.com
OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail
Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
