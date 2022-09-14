ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK -- On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a...
QUEENS, NY
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Melvin miffed by Padres' struggles: 'We're lacking a lot right now'

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin is growing frustrated with his club's inconsistent play. The Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Padres on Thursday night, giving San Diego its second straight defeat and sixth in the past 10 contests. Diamondbacks right-hander Drey Jameson tossed seven shutout innings in his MLB debut, leaving Melvin perplexed.
SAN DIEGO, CA

