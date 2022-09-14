Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
ABC News
Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1
NEW YORK -- On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a...
FOX Sports
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
theScore
Melvin miffed by Padres' struggles: 'We're lacking a lot right now'
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin is growing frustrated with his club's inconsistent play. The Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Padres on Thursday night, giving San Diego its second straight defeat and sixth in the past 10 contests. Diamondbacks right-hander Drey Jameson tossed seven shutout innings in his MLB debut, leaving Melvin perplexed.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
