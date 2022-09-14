Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
WPMI
Mobile County Environmental Enforcement officer charged with rape
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department is out on bond accused of rape. Police booked Jackie Harris into the Mobile Jail Wednesday after someone filed a complaint against him, according to a police report. Harris is facing first degree rape and criminal...
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
Alabama business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana
Officers confiscated about $45,000. worth of marijuana and three firearms, assorted ammunition worth around $15,000.
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrests in shooting at Houston Street convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery Thursday, are in Metro Jail. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were charged with 1st-degree assault and robbery. Officers responded to 450 Houston Street Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. Police say the two...
WPMI
Officials: Vicky and Casey White may have plotted escape over nearly 1,000 phone calls
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are learning more about the Alabama inmate who escaped with the help of a jail supervisor back in April. The Lauderdale County Sheriff said Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related, may have planned the big escape over the phone, according to the Associated Press.
Alabama girl who died of fentanyl overdose told parents vapes laced with drug were in her school
The 15-year-old Alabama girl who died of a fentanyl overdose late last month reportedly told her parents that vapes laced with the drug were passed around her high school. Adrianna Taylor died just shy of her 16th birthday after she was found unresponsive in her Semmes home Aug. 31. Capt....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police arrest one man in shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police responded around 3 p.m. this afternoon to the Extend-A-Stay hotel on I-65 Service Road South in Mobile. When Mobile Police arrived on the the scene they discovered that Myron Vail had shot the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Mobile Police investigate shooting at motel off I-65 Service Road, 1 injured
UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested one man in connection to the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Extenda Suites. Myron Vail, 46, was charged with assault first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Mobile jail log. Investigators believe Vail shot a man at the motel. Mobile Police said […]
Man found with over $40,000 in drug money, arrested in Mobile Co.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money. Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold -- the family of Jacklen Natasha Wilson is still pushing for answers. February 25, 2002 marked 20 years since Jacklen -- better known as “Tash” -- was last...
WPMI
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlighting their women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is highlighting many of their women, and this month, the spotlight is on one homicide detective, Corporal Kenyada Taylor. She is the lead detective in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, which has resulted in multiple arrests. “We work for the...
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
