ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO