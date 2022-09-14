ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
