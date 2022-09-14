Read full article on original website
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
If a pet makes noise for more than 10 minutes, owners could face concequences - if this ordinance passes
ATLANTA — Neighbors who believe they live next to a loud pet might be able to use a city ordinance more often - if an amendment passes. Atlanta City councilmember Dustin Hills has proposed a change to the Nuisance Animal Ordinance. In the interest of public safety and "to...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Body found in wrecked vehicle off I-20 earlier this week identified as missing Covington mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
Facing a murder charge after driving into a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes, a metro Atlanta attorney ...
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
By many measures, the Atlanta Police Foundation is larger and more powerful than similar police foundations around the country.
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off, parents say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in Cumming on Friday to speak with those parents. The parent at the center of...
11Alive
