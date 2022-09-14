Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
World Services for the Blind seeking volunteers for haunted house fundraiser
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's World Services for the Blind will host a Haunted Holidays fundraising event on October 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The event will feature a haunted house, and all proceeds will benefit the World Services for the Blind center in Little Rock.
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
Central Arkansas Pride explains ‘Out Days’ cancellation at Travelers game
An LGBTQ+ rights group pulls out of having a representative throw the first pitch at the Arkansas Travelers game Thursday night as part of its 'Out Days' event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock libraries invite teens to 'College Prep Night'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The transition from high school to college can be full of challenges— one of the biggest being financial aid applications. This year, the North Little Rock Public Library’s Laman Teen Center wanted to make navigating this process a little easier. Teens are...
Reading Road Trip returns: White Hall's Moody Elementary
WHITE HALL, Ark. — The Reading Road Trip officially kicked off for the first time in two years with brand new children’s books for kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade. These books were so exceptional that they were nominated for the Diamond Book Award for the best Children’s Book in Arkansas.
The Christmastime Adventure ‘A Magic Cirque Christmas’ Comes to Arkansas
If you love the Christmas season and the excitement of seeing cirque performers then here is a treat, especially for you and the whole family. It's A Magic Cirque Christmas, touring all across the country. And even better, there are two stops in Arkansas. The story is about the Guardian...
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September. According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAMS create plan to reverse healthcare disparity in Black communities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local healthcare workers came together at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in hopes of addressing the disparities in medical care within the Black community. Several leaders at UAMS, plus Mayor Frank Scott Jr. united on Friday afternoon to continue the conversation. They said...
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas LGBTQ group cancels minor league baseball event after drag queen denied first pitch
A Central Arkansas LGBTQ advocacy group canceled its participation in an Arkansas Travelers game Thursday after the team did not allow a drag queen to throw the first pitch, the organization said in a Facebook post. Central Arkansas Pride was set to host its second Out Days, in which members...
Pulaski County prepares for National Voter Registration Day
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk have partnered with several nonpartisan groups to organize voter registration pop-up sites. County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth will join thousands of national and local organizations and volunteers to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 20, 2022. "We...
ualrpublicradio.org
UAMS breaks ground on new employee child care center
Work is underway on a child care center in Little Rock for employees of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the 20,000-square-foot facility which will be able to accommodate up to 200 children from infancy through pre-K. City Director Cathy Webb,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Gospel group The Williams Brothers to bring ‘Farewell Tour’ to Robinson Performance Hall
Gospel lovers will get a chance to enjoy gospel group The Williams Brothers at the Robinson Performance Hall next month.
Bale Chevrolet plans to build new dealership next to Cantrell Rd, neighbors share concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The possibility of a new car dealership being built in close proximity to a local neighborhood has some Little Rock homeowners worried. Bale Chevrolet on Chenal Parkway proposed a plan to build a new location near Cantrell Road and I-430. However, neighbors in the area...
Pine Bluff ministerial group works to reduce violence
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that happened on Wednesday morning after 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was shot in a home on South Elm Street. The incident marked the city's 20th homicide— and some leaders said that number was startling. The...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0