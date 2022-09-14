ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FOX 16 News

Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
THV11

Reading Road Trip returns: White Hall's Moody Elementary

WHITE HALL, Ark. — The Reading Road Trip officially kicked off for the first time in two years with brand new children’s books for kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade. These books were so exceptional that they were nominated for the Diamond Book Award for the best Children’s Book in Arkansas.
THV11

New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Jeanne Gang
Winthrop Rockefeller
FOX 16 News

Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September.    According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
THV11

Pulaski County prepares for National Voter Registration Day

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk have partnered with several nonpartisan groups to organize voter registration pop-up sites. County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth will join thousands of national and local organizations and volunteers to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 20, 2022. "We...
ualrpublicradio.org

UAMS breaks ground on new employee child care center

Work is underway on a child care center in Little Rock for employees of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the 20,000-square-foot facility which will be able to accommodate up to 200 children from infancy through pre-K. City Director Cathy Webb,...
THV11

Pine Bluff ministerial group works to reduce violence

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that happened on Wednesday morning after 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was shot in a home on South Elm Street. The incident marked the city's 20th homicide— and some leaders said that number was startling. The...
THV11

THV11

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

