krcrtv.com
Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
krcrtv.com
Nonprofit charity sets up fund for community in Weed
REDDING, Calif. — The Community Foundation of the North State, a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, have established the Lincoln Heights Community fund. Donations made to the fund will go towards helping those in the Lincoln Heights community in Weed who have...
krcrtv.com
Oroville student brings large knife onto campus Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Police Department (OPD) and Oroville Union High School District (OUHSD) Superintendent released information on Thursday regarding a student seen on video allegedly threatening other students with a machete. Police said they responded to a reported fight between five students during the school day around...
krcrtv.com
Councilman Morgan explains Chico's decision to move forward with Cal Park Hotel
CHICO, Calif. — Last week, the Chico City Council went against the recommendation of the city’s planning commission and voted to move forward with the controversial Cal Park Hotel. On Thursday, one of the council members in favor of the development defended his decision. Sean Morgan represents District...
krcrtv.com
12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
KTVU FOX 2
Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry
COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
krcrtv.com
Student's e-scooter stolen from Chico State on Tuesday, suspects caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the California State University, Chico Police Department are searching for the men caught on camera stealing a student's electric scooter from the campus on Tuesday this week. Chico State Police are asking locals if they happen to recognize the men caught on the security...
krcrtv.com
Forward Fire in Manton reaches 100% containment
MANTON, Calif. — CALFIRE announced that at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, the Forward Fire has reached 100% containment. After actively burning for 7 days, burning a total of 160 acres, CALFIRE was able to reach full containment on the fire located on Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek in Manton.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
First human cases of West Nile virus detected in Sutter and Yuba counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Health officials in Sutter and Yuba counties each confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in 2022. Both people are “experiencing severe illness,” according to a joint statement from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. Officials said the mosquito abundance is...
krcrtv.com
12th annual 'Red Bluff Beef N Brew' returning for one night only
RED BLUFF, Calif. — You may have seen the bumper stickers people put on their cars saying, "The West wasn't won on salad, eat beef.", and the City of Red Bluff for 12 years now has taken that saying to heart. The twelfth annual "Beef n Brew" event returns...
actionnewsnow.com
Judge denies petition filed against City of Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A judge denied a petition filed against the City of Chico. On Aug. 26, a group called "Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement” filed a claim saying the city and its election official, Deborah Presson, improperly rejected an argument against Measure H. Measure H is the city’s ballot...
goldcountrymedia.com
County approves funding for Phase 1 of Placer Parkway project
The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved advance funding for Phase 1 of the Placer Parkway project Tuesday. Placer Parkway is a 15-mile long, limited-access expressway that will connect State Route 65 to State Route 70/99 in south Sutter County. According to the staff report, the Placer Parkway was approved by the South Placer Regional Transportation Authority in 2009 to relieve congestion in southern Placer County.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses
Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
krcrtv.com
Forward Fire 85% contained one week after sparking in Manton
MANTON, Calif. — The forward fire has seen some small progress after burning 160 acres in the Manton area of Tehama County, as of Friday. The fire broke out on Friday, Sep. 9, near Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek. As of Friday it has reached 85% containment. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
