Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Nonprofit charity sets up fund for community in Weed

REDDING, Calif. — The Community Foundation of the North State, a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, have established the Lincoln Heights Community fund. Donations made to the fund will go towards helping those in the Lincoln Heights community in Weed who have...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

Oroville student brings large knife onto campus Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Police Department (OPD) and Oroville Union High School District (OUHSD) Superintendent released information on Thursday regarding a student seen on video allegedly threatening other students with a machete. Police said they responded to a reported fight between five students during the school day around...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!

RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
RED BLUFF, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry

COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Forward Fire in Manton reaches 100% containment

MANTON, Calif. — CALFIRE announced that at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, the Forward Fire has reached 100% containment. After actively burning for 7 days, burning a total of 160 acres, CALFIRE was able to reach full containment on the fire located on Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek in Manton.
MANTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Judge denies petition filed against City of Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A judge denied a petition filed against the City of Chico. On Aug. 26, a group called "Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement” filed a claim saying the city and its election official, Deborah Presson, improperly rejected an argument against Measure H. Measure H is the city’s ballot...
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

County approves funding for Phase 1 of Placer Parkway project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved advance funding for Phase 1 of the Placer Parkway project Tuesday. Placer Parkway is a 15-mile long, limited-access expressway that will connect State Route 65 to State Route 70/99 in south Sutter County. According to the staff report, the Placer Parkway was approved by the South Placer Regional Transportation Authority in 2009 to relieve congestion in southern Placer County.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses

Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
MERIDIAN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Forward Fire 85% contained one week after sparking in Manton

MANTON, Calif. — The forward fire has seen some small progress after burning 160 acres in the Manton area of Tehama County, as of Friday. The fire broke out on Friday, Sep. 9, near Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek. As of Friday it has reached 85% containment. The...
MANTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA

